Dark Watch Closes Oversubscribed $3.5M Seed Round for Embedded Safety Intelligence in Hospitality

The company embeds AI-powered threat detection directly into reservation and payment systems to stop criminal activity before check-in.

Hotels shouldn’t have to choose between guest experience and safety.” — Noel Thomas

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Watch, a company advancing real-time threat intelligence for the hospitality industry, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $3.5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Eagle Venture Fund, with participation from His Kingdom Resources and Blu Ventures, and closed in late December. Dark Watch is building a safety intelligence layer delivering AI-powered Know Your Guest technology.

As travel volumes rebound and criminal activity increasingly operates through the hospitality digital infrastructure, hotel and travel platforms remain largely blind to potential risks until incidents occur. Dark Watch was founded to change that—bringing real-time visibility into the systems that move millions of travelers every day.

“Criminal networks exploit the same digital infrastructure that powers modern hospitality—payments, reservations, and booking systems,” said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. “Hotels shouldn’t have to choose between guest experience and safety. Dark Watch embeds real-time threat intelligence directly into those systems to stop bad actors before check-in, without disrupting legitimate travelers. This funding allows us to scale that capability across the industry.”

Dark Watch is pioneering an embedded safety intelligence layer for hospitality, designed to detect high-risk individuals before arrival. At the core of the platform is a proprietary, unified data platform combined with advanced AI models delivering instant threat intelligence that ensures the safety of families and protects brand reputations. Built to integrate directly in the hospitality digital ecosystem, Dark Watch sends real-time threat signals at the critical moment—before check-in and access—without disrupting guest experience or existing hotel workflows.

“We’re excited by the traction Dark Watch has achieved across hospitality, travel, and entertainment,” said Ted Olsen, Partner at Blu Venture Investors. “This round positions the company to scale its product and go-to-market capabilities, bringing advanced threat intelligence solutions to a broader and increasingly global customer base.”

The new funding will allow Dark Watch to accelerate product development, enhance safety intelligence capabilities, integrate further with hospitality enterprise systems, and increase commercial deployments with hospitality clients.

About Dark Watch

Dark Watch delivers an enterprise safety intelligence platform designed to help sectors such as hospitality, finance, and law enforcement to proactively provide screening to identify high-risk individuals. Our platform leverages advanced AI and proprietary dynamic deep web intelligence, analyzing over 450 million profiles in real-time to detect emerging threats from organized crime, trafficking networks, and terrorist activities.

About Blu Ventures

Founded in 2010 by experienced technology operators, Blu Ventures is an early-stage venture firm investing in AI-enabled cybersecurity and HealthTech companies. Through a family of sector-focused funds, Blu partners with founders from formation through scale, combining deep domain expertise, disciplined investment processes, and hands-on operating experience to help build category-defining technology businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

