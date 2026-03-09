Rising Demand for Manufactured and Modular Homes Reshapes Housing Market Across Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As existing home prices in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol climb, The Arrowood Team reports a surge in buyers turning to modern construction financing solutions for affordability and customization.Housing affordability pressures across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fundamentally reshaping how local families approach homeownership. In communities such as Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Greeneville, Elizabethton, Rogersville, and Norton, inventory shortages and rising costs have created a challenging environment for first-time and move-up buyers alike. Homes that sold for $150,000 just a few years ago are now priced closer to $275,000, often requiring significant updates despite the higher price tag.This dramatic market shift is pushing many prospective buyers to reconsider their entry point into the real estate market. According to local mortgage experts, one option gaining significant momentum is manufactured and modular construction.“Over the past year, I’ve seen a noticeable increase in inquiries about building rather than buying existing homes,” said Tim Arrowood, Originating Branch Manager with The Arrowood Team at Preferred Rate . “For many families, construction offers a way to control costs while getting a brand-new home. It allows them to bypass the bidding wars often associated with existing inventory and secure a property that meets their specific needs from day one.”The Driving Forces: Land, Affordability, and LifestyleSeveral regional factors are converging to drive this trend in the Tri-Cities area. Unlike many larger metropolitan areas where land is scarce, parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia still offer a unique combination of available land, a desirable rural lifestyle, and affordability dynamics that make manufactured and modular construction practical.1. Land Availability and Legacy PropertyWhile buildable land can be difficult to find in city centers, the surrounding counties continue to offer rural lots and family-owned acreage. “Many buyers are building on land they already own or have inherited,” Arrowood noted. “This gives them a significant equity head start compared to buying a home on the open market.”2. The Affordability GapWith existing home prices inflated, manufactured and modular homes often allow buyers to enter the market at a lower total project cost. This approach provides a pathway to homeownership that keeps monthly payments manageable, aligning with The Arrowood Team’s mission to make the lending process stress-free.3. The Appeal of "New"“Some buyers simply want a home that no one else has lived in,” Arrowood explained. “They like the idea of starting fresh and knowing everything inside the home—from the HVAC to the appliances—is theirs from day one. In an older home priced at $275,000, you might still be facing immediate repair costs. With a new build, that anxiety is removed.”Modern Homes, Modern Standards: Dispelling the MythsDespite the growing popularity, manufactured and modular homes remain widely misunderstood by the general public. Education is a core component of The Arrowood Team’s approach, reflecting their "7 Cs" value of Learning and Communicating.It is crucial for buyers to understand the distinction:Modular Homes: Built to local and state building code standards (the same as site-built homes) and installed on permanent foundations.Manufactured Homes: Built to federal HUD standards in controlled environments.Both types are constructed indoors, protecting materials from weather damage during the build process—a distinct advantage over traditional site-built homes that may be exposed to rain and humidity during framing.“Most people don’t fully understand the difference,” Arrowood said. “There’s also a lingering perception that these homes won’t appraise well or hold value.” In his extensive experience serving the Tri-Cities region, however, that perception does not match current market performance.“I have yet to see a manufactured or modular package that did not appraise for more than the combined value of the land and the home,” Arrowood stated emphatically. “When structured properly, these homes perform very well financially. Today’s models often include full sheetrock interiors, upgraded finishes, open layouts, and nine-foot ceilings. Some modular homes in the region are being built with full basements and high-end design elements that most buyers would not distinguish from site-built construction. These homes have come a long way.”Financing Expands Access: The One-Time Close AdvantageAnother major factor contributing to increased demand is improved access to specialized financing. Regional home centers are doing more to inform buyers about construction financing options, but navigating these loans requires an experienced hand.While many local banks and credit unions provide construction lending, those programs often rely on conventional structures with stricter credit, higher down payments, or debt-to-income requirements that can sideline average buyers. The Arrowood Team specializes in government-backed One-Time Close (OTC) construction loans, including FHA and VA options.“The One-Time Close program is a game-changer for our market,” said Arrowood. “It allows qualified buyers to combine the purchase of the land and the construction of the home into a single loan with one closing. This means only one set of closing costs and a fixed interest rate before construction even begins.”These programs provide additional flexibility for borrowers who might not meet conventional guidelines, opening the door for veterans and first-time buyers.Comparison: Traditional Construction Loan vs. One-Time Close (OTC)To help buyers understand their options, The Arrowood Team provides the following comparison of financing structures available in the Johnson City and Kingsport markets:Feature Traditional Construction Loan FHA/VA One-Time Close (OTC)Closing Process Two closings (one for construction, one for permanent mortgage). Single closing before construction begins.Closing Costs Buyer pays closing costs twice. Buyer pays closing costs once.Interest Rate Rate often floats during build; risk of increase. Rate is locked in upfront before breaking ground.Down Payment Typically 20% or more required. Low down payment (3.5% for FHA) or 0% for VA.Payments During Build Interest-only payments usually required. No mortgage payments due until construction is complete.“When buyers realize they have more options than they thought, it changes the conversation,” Arrowood added. “It moves them from a place of frustration with the current housing inventory to a place of excitement about building their future.”A Local Team Committed to Stress-Free LendingAs existing home prices continue to climb, more families are viewing new construction not as a fallback, but as a strategic path to homeownership. Navigating land acquisition, contractor approvals, and construction draws requires a lender who is Consistent, Capable, and Committed—three of The Arrowood Team’s core values.Unlike "mortgage mills" or national call centers where loan officers are often AWOL during critical phases, The Arrowood Team prides itself on being a trusted local partner. Supported by key team members like Kevin Cooper (Loan Partner - Contract to Close) and Rhonda Hendrix, Tim Arrowood ensures that every client receives proactive updates and expert guidance.For those who decide to purchase an existing home instead of building, The Arrowood Team offers their signature $5,000 Closing Guarantee. This guarantee assures sellers and buyers alike that the financing is solid, helping clients win offers in competitive situations. Learn more about the Closing Guarantee here “We’re on a mission to get the mortgage process out of the way, so our clients can just enjoy their new home,” says Arrowood. “Whether that home is a charming bungalow in downtown Johnson City or a brand-new modular home on family land in Bristol, we are here to make it happen.”Residents in Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, and the surrounding Tri-Cities area looking to explore construction financing or standard home loans are encouraged to contact The Arrowood Team for a consultation.Call or text Tim Arrowood directly at (423) 406-1567 or start your application online at www.QuickApply.Online About The Arrowood Team - Preferred RateThe Arrowood Team is a premier local mortgage lending team based in Johnson City, TN, serving clients across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky. Led by Originating Branch Manager Tim Arrowood (NMLS #393468), the team is dedicated to the "7 Cs" of service: Caring, Capable, Consistent, Committed, Communicating, Anticipating, and Learning. They are partnered with Preferred Rate (NMLS #1850), combining national lending power with local expertise to provide a stress-free home buying experience.

