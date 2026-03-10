Agro-100 develops technology that delivers a minimum R.O.I of 3 to 1, while combating the impacts of climate change

Numerous greenhouse trials, following laboratory trials, precede field trials, which exceed even the most optimistic yield forecasts. For Stéphane Beaucage, CEO of Agro-100, quality control is a constant concern. President Stéphane Beaucage, Pierre Migner, director of research, and Lise Dupont, director of communications and marketing, meticulously plan the production and delivery of Agro-100's various products.

Combating the impacts of climate change and using fewer fertilizers

But this has been greatly surpassed with the special OligoPrime technology, with economic returns of 7 to 9 ratio to 1” — Pierre Migner, Director - Agricultural Research & Development

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuous investment in research and development programs, in cooperation with the academic community, has enabled Agro-100 to offer thousands of agricultural producers concerned about the profitability of their production and sustainable development more effective and innovative agroecological practices that generate a minimum economic return three times higher than normal. With the technologies developed, Agro-100 has recorded this minimum ratio of 3 to 1, described as conservative, in terms of economic returns, based on nearly 3,000 validated research results.“But this has been greatly surpassed with the special OligoPrime technology, with economic returns of 7 to 9 ratio to 1,” said Pierre Migner, Director of Agricultural Research & Development, today, emphasizing that these research results have scientifically proven this, following multiple growth trials in growth chambers, greenhouses, fields, and on farmers' own land.By promoting the absorption of one or more trace elements that are essential for plants to effectively combat and prevent nutrient deficiencies, the biostimulants and liquid nutrients produced by the company not only help to increase productivity, but also reduce abiotic stresses that are harmful to yields potential impacts on the environment, and ensure the profitability of agricultural practices from a sustainability perspective. For Agro-100, the use of these new technologies is one of the practical and realistic ways to better combat the identifiable impacts of climate change, which include major issues such as water security (droughts, floods), increased risks to crops and livestock (pests, diseases, heat waves), and soil management (preservation, erosion). “Our new technologies are capable of supporting and optimizing the forces of nature and ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions (N2O),” adds Stéphane Beaucage, President of Agro-100.According to him, the pressure on crops due to heat waves and periods of drought that weaken plants is one of the many challenges that Agro-100 technologies can begin to solve. In fact, it takes into account phenomena such as the lengthening of the growing season, improved soil health and conservation, and the maintenance of biodiversity. Whether economic, environmental, technological, or human, the scale of climate-related issues can, in his view, jeopardize the sustainability of agricultural businesses.Agro-100 is therefore helping to mobilize all stakeholders in the Quebec and Canadian agricultural sector by maintaining a high level of ongoing investment in research and development, as well as in its means of production, with a state-of-the-art plant producing 16 million (16M) liters of liquid nutrients and biostimulants per shift. In conclusion, Mr. Beaucage explains how Agro-100, by cultivating innovation, is able to intelligently fertilize the soils of all agricultural production and sectors in Quebec, Canada, and even the United States and Mexico, which are already experiencing major and worrying effects related to climate change.

