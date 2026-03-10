dGenThera and Alpha Nuclide Announce Strategic Astatine-211 (At-211) Partnership for Radiopharmaceutical R&D in China

dGenThera, Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, announces partnership with Alpha Nuclide Co, LTD to secure scalable supply of Astatine-211 (At-211) in China.

We’re pleased to support dGenThera’s programs and to rapidly advance the next wave of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals to patients.” — Yutian Feng, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Alpha Nuclide

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [DURHAM, NC, USA and JIAXING, CHINA] dGenThera , Inc. (“dGenThera”), a radiopharmaceutical company developing exquisitely matched theranostics to treat intractable cancers, announces a strategic agreement with Alpha Nuclide Co, LTD (“Alpha Nuclide”) to secure reliable, scalable supply of Astatine-211 (At-211) in China. The partnership supports dGenThera’s preclinical and clinical programs and provides access to key radiopharmaceutical innovation and markets in Asia.Under the agreement, Alpha Nuclide will provide At-211 and related logistics capabilities. Alpha Nuclide is executing an advanced multi-site production strategy in Eastern (Shanghai) and Northern (Shijiazhuang City) China. Alpha Nuclide’s experience building and operating these state-of-the-art centers creates a blueprint for scaling clinical-grade At-211 regionally and globally.“At-211 is the most compelling emitter for targeted alpha therapy, and will play a major role in the next-generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals,” said Louis Metzger, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of dGenThera. “Alpha Nuclide’s infrastructure and world-leading expertise in the production and handling of At-211 ensure the consistent and scalable supply of this isotope that dGenThera needs to accelerate its translation of its molecules to the clinic.”“We have built a vertically integrated infrastructure for At-211 TAT at Alpha Nuclide, offering a reliable and flexible At-211 supply, preclinical drug discovery CRO service, clinical radiopharmaceutical manufacturing CDMO service, and clinical translation service in Eastern China, and Northern China (in 2028)," said Yutian Feng, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Alpha Nuclide. “We’re pleased to support dGenThera’s programs and to rapidly advance the next wave of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals to patients.”“The alignment of therapeutic vision between dGenThera and Alpha Nuclide is an ideal situation” added Anthony Casarez, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of dGenThera. “We are honored to work with a partner who we see as crucial to our mission of providing At‑211‑based alpha therapy anywhere that F‑18 PET is performed in China. Alpha Nuclide recognizes the power of our technology – exquisitely matched theranostic pairs with stably bonded At-211 – and can rapidly facilitate integration of our At-211-based agents into the existing nuclear medicine infrastructure in China. This relationship provides both companies with a tremendous opportunity to positively impact patients’ lives at remarkable speed and scale.”Why At-211?Astatine‑211’s pure alpha emission results in high‑energy, short‑range cytotoxicity that selectively destroys cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Unlike the chelated metal alpha emitters actinium-225 (Ac-225) and lead-212 (Pb-212), At‑211 has no problematic daughter isotopes that can detach and distribute into healthy tissues. Its 7.2-hour half-life provides an ideal window for systemic delivery and tumor targeting. Moreover, compared to metal emitter chelates, small molecules with covalently-attached At-211 are much more amenable to crossing the blood-brain barrier and targeting both primary brain cancers and brain metastases. These attributes make At‑211 ideally suited for precision oncology applications—a strategic fit with dGenThera’s molecular designs.About Alpha NuclideAlpha Nuclide is a VC-backed, globally leading company providing one-stop infrastructure solutions for At-211 radiopharmaceutical development. Founded in 2020, Alpha Nuclide's R&D center in Ningbo has been providing drug discovery CRO services since 2022 and has facilitated several first-in-human targeted alpha therapy agents. Our East China production center in Jiaxing houses two 30 MeV cyclotrons, one of which is dedicated to the large-scale (4 Ci per day), flexible, and on-demand production of At-211. The other 30 MeV cyclotron can produce a variety of radionuclides, including F-18, Cu-64, Zr-89, Ge-68, Co-57, I-123, and I-124. The 3,000 m² GMP space in our East China production center allows us to produce formulated drug products for clinical studies and commercial production. Our North China production center in Shijiazhuang will be operational in 2028 and will have similar capacities to our East China center.Alpha Nuclide's vertically integrated ecosystem and geographical location provide a unique pathway to accelerate At-211 radiopharmaceutical development with unmatched velocity and economics.Alpha Nuclide ContactWeibin Zhuo, Co-Founder and CFO+8613586815088weibin.zhuo AT astathera.comWebsite: https://astathera.com/ About dGenThera, Inc.dGenThera is a pharmaceutical company developing exquisitely matched theranostic molecular pairs. Unlike approaches based on chelated metal emitters, dGenThera’s proprietary chemistry leverages optimized covalent bonds to incorporate therapeutic emitters At‑211 and I-131, and pair them with matched molecules incorporating diagnostic emitter F‑18 to make sets of chemically near-identical therapeutic and imaging agents. This facilitates transition from image‑guided patient selection to therapeutic dosing, simplifies clinical development, and improves the safety, stability, and targeting properties of radiotherapeutics.dGenThera’s proprietary F-18 installation technology, developed with co-founders David Nicewicz, Ph.D. and Zibo Li, Ph.D. at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, accelerates PET diagnostic (and thus theranostic pair) design.dGenThera’s carbon-halogen bond stabilization technologies reduce de-halogenation in vivo, which hitherto limited the use of emitters such as At-211 and I-131 in targeted radiopharmaceuticals.dGenThera is advancing a pipeline of theranostic pairs (both small molecules and bioligands) across multiple high‑unmet‑need cancer indications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.