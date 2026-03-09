Businesses Recognized by City Beat News for Outstanding Patient Service and Satisfaction for 12 Years

Three businesses were honored by City Beat News for providing outstanding customer service and received consecutive Spectrum Awards.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses that have a longstanding reputation for providing high-level customer service, granting them all a 12th consecutive Spectrum Award Western Mutual Insurance Group, based in Irvine, California, has been helping homeowners since 1942, offering superior homeowners, fire and earthquake coverage to preferred homeowners throughout the Southwest. Western Mutual Insurance Group includes Western Mutual Insurance Company, Residence Mutual Insurance Company, and Arizona Home Insurance Company. The priority is on helping homeowners recover from the emotional and financial impact of accidental losses, and Western Mutual Insurance Group and its family of companies are there every step of the way. Customer service like that has brought high praise from customers, and continued awards. For more information, visit the agency’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/WESTERN-MUTUAL-INSURANCE-GROUP-IRVINE-CA Renaissance Home Health Care in Bedford Heights, Ohio, was founded in 2008 to help those in need, regardless of age, regain their health, mobility and independence, all while staying in their own home. Knowing that life is about more than medications and treatments, the home healthcare agency offers a range of services from nursing and nutritional care to house cleaning and assistance with basic daily tasks. The dedicated care team at Renaissance provides high-quality care, no matter the issue patients are facing, ensuring happy clients and reassured families who know their loved ones are taken care of. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/RENAISSANCE-HOME-HEALTH-CARE-BEDFORD-OH Stephen Cohen, OD, and the team at Doctor My Eyes in Scottsdale, Arizona, offer a comprehensive, holistic approach to eye care for patients of all ages. The practice’s mission is to provide family eye care that meets the needs and exceeds the expectations of its patients, accomplishing that with modern technology and old-fashioned care. Dr. Cohen has been serving the community’s eye-care needs since 1985, and is dedicated to treating the patient, not just the condition. They tailor their approach to each individual patient, offering the best vision care and solutions possible. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STEPHEN-COHEN-OD-PC-SCOTTSDALE-AZ In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

