Child Foundation Expands Emergency Support for Children and Families in Iran

Stand with Iran

With a special OFAC humanitarian license and the support of generous donors worldwide, we can increase aid to families facing severe economic hardship.

In these difficult days, we stand with the people of Iran and deliver urgent support to children and families facing severe hardship and uncertainty.” — Sara Mirzaee, Marketing & Outreach Director, Child Foundation

PORT, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Foundation Expands Emergency Support for Children and Families in IranAs economic hardship and uncertainty continue to affect many families in Iran, Child Foundation has expanded its humanitarian support to assist vulnerable children and their families during these difficult days.Child Foundation is an international nonprofit organization with more than three decades of experience supporting children facing severe financial hardship. Through the generosity of over 4,000 sponsors and 15,000 donors, the organization currently provides educational and humanitarian support to more than 22,000 children in need.In response to the current crisis, Child Foundation has increased its efforts to deliver direct financial assistance and emergency support to families struggling to meet their most basic needs. Many of the children supported by the foundation live in single-parent households and have lost their fathers, meaning that by supporting these children, the organization also helps sustain their mothers and families.“Children should never be the victims of economic hardship or uncertainty,” said Sara Mirzaee, Marketing & Outreach Director of Child Foundation. “Our mission has always been to help children remain in school and build a better future. In these challenging times, we are doing everything possible to extend support to families who need it most.Child Foundation operates under a special humanitarian license from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), allowing the organization to legally and transparently provide assistance to families in Iran. The foundation works with three independent, non-political and non-religious partner organizations inside the country, ensuring that support reaches children and families quickly, responsibly, and in full compliance with international regulations.In recent weeks, the foundation has increased emergency assistance to help families purchase essential items such as food, school supplies, and other daily necessities. Despite the many logistical challenges, the organization’s local partners remain in close contact and provide regular updates to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.During times of crisis, community compassion becomes more important than ever. Child Foundation invites individuals, families, and communities around the world to join this circle of borderless love by supporting families who are currently facing fear, uncertainty, and severe economic hardship.“Every act of kindness can bring hope to a child,” Mirzaee added. “Even a small contribution can help a family regain stability and allow a child to continue their education.”Supporters can contribute by making a donation or by sharing the foundation’s mission with friends and colleagues, helping expand the network of compassion and support.About Child FoundationChild Foundation is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children in need continue their education and overcome financial barriers. With the support of thousands of sponsors and donors worldwide, the organization currently assists more than 22,000 children through scholarships, family assistance, and community support programs.To learn more or to support a child in need, please visit:Media Contact:Sara MirzaeeMarketing & Outreach DirectorChild Foundation

Emergency for Iran

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.