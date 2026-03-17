The Promptory Launches First Curated AI Marketplace with Built-In AI Strategy Dir. for Small Business and Enterprises.

The Promptory homepage. Get the AI tool you need right now. Stop guessing.

New platform combines hand-curated AI tools with Jordan, an AI Solutions Dir. that builds custom AI strategies in a single conversation — at no cost to users.

The AI tools market has a discovery problem, not a supply problem.” — Troy Jones

FRISCO , TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Promptory , a privately held technology company, today announced the official launch of its AI tools marketplace — the first curated platform built specifically to help small and medium-sized businesses find, evaluate, and implement the right AI tools for their specific needs.Unlike conventional AI directories that aggregate thousands of unvetted tools, The Promptory applies a rigorous quality standard to every listing in its catalog. The result is a focused collection of 101 AI tools across 20 business categories, each selected for real-world utility, transparency of pricing, and proven adoption by business operators."The AI tools market has a discovery problem, not a supply problem." There are more AI tools than anyone can evaluate — what everyday AI tool users, small businesses, and Enterprises actually need is a trusted guide. That's what we built." Troy Jones , Founder & CEO, The PromptoryAt the center of The Promptory is Jordan, the platform's AI Solutions Director. Jordan is a conversational AI advisor that engages users in a structured dialogue about their business challenges, then builds a tailored AI strategy — complete with specific tool recommendations — in a single session. Jordan is available free to all visitors at launch."Most AI tools fail to stick because businesses buy before they've defined the problem," said Troy Jones, Founder & CEO of The Promptory. "Jordan flips that sequence. We start with your business, your bottlenecks, and your goals — and work backwards to the tools. That's a fundamentally different model than anything in the market today."PLATFORM HIGHLIGHTS• 101 curated AI tools: Every tool in the catalog is vetted against The Promptory's published quality standard. No paid-to-play listings. No filler.• Jordan — AI Solutions Director: A conversational AI advisor that builds custom AI strategies based on a business's specific challenges. Free to all users at launch.• 20 business categories: From marketing automation and customer service to finance, HR, legal, and operations — tools organized for immediate practical use.• Vendor marketplace: AI tool companies can apply for three listing tiers: Starter ($99/month), Featured ($299/month), and Launch Spotlight ($2,250 one-time).• Enterprise consulting: Custom AI implementation strategy and tool stack design for larger organizations, available through direct engagement.The Promptory enters the market as AI adoption among small businesses and enterprises accelerates. The majority of small business owners report interest in AI adoption but cite difficulty identifying the right tools as their primary barrier. The Promptory is designed directly around that gap."We're not building another directory," Jones added. "We're building the trusted layer between the tools and the people who need them. Jordan is the proof point — a director-level advisor available to every small business owner, not just the ones who can afford a consultant."The platform is available today at thepromptory.com. Vendor applications and enterprise inquiries can be submitted through the site or directed to newbiz@thepromptory.com.###

A quick demo of The Promptory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.