REED, PRODUCER OF BLACK BEAUTY ABRASIVES AND LEADER IN MINERAL PROCESSING, UNVEILS REBRAND

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Minerals LLC (REED), the producer of Black Beauty® Abrasives and a leader in mineral processing, announces a rebranding initiative designed to reflect the company’s evolving mission and future vision. The rebrand signifies the journey and expansion of the organization to better serve its customers and stakeholders in both existing and emerging markets.At REED, innovation is guided by a passion to create what’s next. For over 90 years, the company has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and partner-driven solutions, while earning the trust of industry experts through hands-on collaboration and real-world problem solving, both in the lab and in the field. With its high-performance, low-dust, chemically inert, and low free silica abrasives, made-in-the-USA Black Beauty brand products continue to be the choice of professionals in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.The rebrand highlights REED’s vision to redefine what is possible in industrial materials by uniting advanced technology, sustainable innovation, and deep industry expertise to create the next generation of performance solutions. The fresh look is designed to be more modern and reflective of the company’s innovative, solutions-oriented direction. The fundamental commitment to quality, expertise, and customer trust that is engrained in the company’s culture and products remains central to its DNA.“This new direction is rooted in our belief that with a nearly 100-year legacy of supporting the abrasives, roofing, and filtration industries, there is much more we have to offer across performance products and services,” said Greg Andersen, president and CEO of REED. “This new branding will allow us to share our engineering, innovation, and experience with a greater audience and retain our position as the leader in both existing and future markets.”The rebrand includes a new logo, color palette, visual identity, and online presence as part of the new company identity.Attendees of the upcoming AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2026, March 15-19, 2026 in Houston, Texas, are invited to visit REED at booth 1802. The company will be showcasing its new look, along with the latest Black Beauty and other products at the materials protection and performance industry’s largest annual event.About REEDREED is a world-class solutions provider to the abrasive blasting, roofing, and filtration markets. Founded in 1930, REED partners with suppliers to take industrial co-products and transform them into high-quality performance products under the BLACK BEAUTYand Brightlinebrand families. These performance offerings, coupled with the company’s exceptional technical and service capabilities, deliver real value for REED’s diverse customer base in the marine, infrastructure, oil and gas, transportation, and building products markets. With production facilities and warehouses in over 10 locations across the United States, REED continues to innovate and “create what’s next” for its customers. For more information, visit www.reedsolutions.com

