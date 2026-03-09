Diversion Publishing Corp. Acquires UK-Based Independent Publisher Influx Press Ltd.

This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in Diversion’s global growth strategy.” — Scott Waxman, Founder and CEO of Diversion Publishing Corp.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In time for the London Book Fair, Diversion Publishing Corp., the independent publishing company founded by CEO and Publisher Scott Waxman in 2010, announced today the acquisition of London-based independent publisher Influx Press Ltd. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Diversion’s international footprint and reinforces its commitment to publishing distinctive literary voices and globally resonant fiction and non-fiction.Founded in 2012 by Gary Budden and Kit Caless, called “a lynchpin of the indie scene” by The Bookseller, Influx Press has earned critical acclaim for its innovative list focused on genre-blending storytelling, literary fiction, cultural commentary, and works that explore the intersections of geography, identity, and contemporary life. The press has built a reputation for championing bold, original authors and cultivating a strong literary community in the United Kingdom and beyond.Under the terms of the agreement, Diversion Publishing Corp. will acquire Influx Press Ltd.’s publishing assets and backlist, integrating the imprint into its expanding portfolio while maintaining the editorial spirit and brand identity that have defined Influx’s success.“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in Diversion’s global growth strategy,” said Scott Waxman, Founder and CEO of Diversion Publishing Corp. “Influx Press has established itself as a respected independent publisher with a distinct voice and a remarkable catalog. We’re thrilled to welcome Influx into the Diversion fold and look forward to building on its reputation while expanding opportunities for its authors worldwide.”Gary Budden, founder of Influx Press who will be staying on through the transition, added:“I am thrilled that Influx has found a new home as part of Diversion. This marks the beginning of a whole new chapter that builds on our legacy, whilst continuing to publish the bold and innovative titles we have become known for, and opening up new worldwide opportunities for our current and future authors.”Influx’s titles have been shortlisted and longlisted for the Booker Prize, Dylan Thomas Prize, the Edge Hill Prize, the Jhalak Prize, and the Gordon Burn Prize, and have been featured in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Quietus, New Statesman, and many more. Books published by Influx span an array of genres including upmarket horror, literary short fiction, weird and darkly satirical fiction, and others meant to provoke and unsettle the reader. Notable authors include Percival Everett, Eliza Clark, Eva Wyles, Lauren DuPlessis, Joel Lane, Eley Williams, Nour Abi-Nakhoul, Ben Tufnell, and Darran Anderson.About Diversion Publishing Corp.Diversion Publishing Corp. is an independent publishing company founded in 2010 by Scott Waxman, and encompasses Diversion Books , Diversion Audio, and Radius Book Group. Recognized as one of Publishers Weekly’s fastest-growing independent publishers of 2024, Diversion Books specializes in general-interest nonfiction and a growing list of fiction across genres including thrillers, science fiction, horror, and romantasy and publishes up to fifty new titles per year in print, digital, and audio formats. Notable authors include Mark Cuban, Tiffany Haddish, Pelé, Mike Leach and novels by Caroline Mitchell, T.C. Kraven, Jennifer Delaney, and S.E. Hinton. Distributed in the trade by Simon & Schuster, Diversion’s authors have appeared on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, NPR Morning Edition, The View, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with titles recognized as Best Books of the Year by the Financial Times, Forbes, and NPR.About Influx Press Ltd.Influx Press Ltd. is a London-based independent publisher known for bold literary fiction, innovative nonfiction, and place-focused storytelling that reflects the cultural and geographic diversity of contemporary life. Founded in 2012 and described as “a lynchpin of the indie scene” by The Bookseller, Influx Press has launched the careers of many writers who have gone on to critical and commercial success, and has won and been shortlisted for numerous prestigious prizes including the Republic of Consciousness Prize, the James Tait Black Award, and the Booker Prize.About The Fisher CompanyThe Fisher Company, a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm to the publishing industry, provided financial consultation and negotiation on behalf of Influx Press Ltd.

