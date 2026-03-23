REVEL Realty Launches ‘The Pulse’ to Support Operations Leaders Behind Top-Performing Teams

The Pulse brings REVEL’s administrative professionals together, providing training, collaboration, and resources to support top teams and office leadership across Ontario. Valerie Simoneau, REVEL’s operations strategist, leading The Pulse to empower administrative professionals across the brokerage’s Ontario offices.

The Pulse equips REVEL’s administrative professionals with training, systems, and collaboration to strengthen operations behind top-performing agents and teams.

When the leaders behind the scenes are connected, empowered, and operating at a high level, it creates stability and momentum that benefits every agent and client.” — Valerie Simoneau

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage has introduced The Pulse, a specialized internal program designed to support the administrative professionals who power the company’s highest-performing teams and office leadership across Ontario.

Developed under the direction of operations strategist Valerie Simoneau, The Pulse brings together executive assistants, office administrators, transaction coordinators, and operational leaders who work directly with top producers and Head Coaches throughout REVEL’s expanding network of more than 45 locations.

As real estate teams grow in size and complexity, the role of backend leadership has evolved from transactional support to strategic operations management. REVEL created The Pulse to ensure that the professionals responsible for managing systems, compliance, and day-to-day execution are equipped to sustain high performance at scale.

“The Pulse is designed to strengthen the operational backbone behind our most successful teams,” said Valerie Simoneau. “When the leaders behind the scenes are connected, empowered, and operating at a high level, it creates stability and momentum that benefits every agent and client they serve.”

The initiative provides a collaborative platform where operations professionals can share best practices, refine processes, and implement systems that improve efficiency across offices. Participants engage in ongoing training, workshops, and peer discussions focused on maintaining consistency, improving workflows, and supporting leadership teams more effectively.

REVEL founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle emphasized that the program reflects a broader understanding of how modern brokerages operate, where administrative leaders play a critical role in business growth and client experience.

“Behind every successful team is a strong operational structure,” said Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage. “By investing in the people who manage that structure, we are strengthening the foundation of our entire organization.”

Nicki Serravalle noted that the initiative also enhances service quality across the brokerage. “Our operations professionals ensure that transactions run smoothly and that teams can focus on delivering exceptional client care,” she said. “Supporting them ultimately strengthens the experience for everyone involved.”

Simoneau, who has built systems for high-performing real estate organizations throughout her career, was recruited specifically to develop this program and support REVEL’s leadership offices as the brokerage continues its rapid expansion.

“Top teams require top-tier operational support,” she said. “The Pulse ensures that the people responsible for keeping those teams running have the resources, community, and leadership guidance they need to excel.”

The program aligns with REVEL Realty’s commitment to building a scalable brokerage model that combines strong leadership, collaborative culture, and robust infrastructure to support continued growth across Ontario.

[About REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage]

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage is a fast-growing Ontario-based real estate company with more than 550 agents operating across 45+ locations. Known for its collaborative culture, innovative marketing capabilities, and agent-focused support systems, REVEL empowers real estate professionals to deliver exceptional results while redefining the traditional brokerage model.

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