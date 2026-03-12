Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition Logo Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition Overhead

FC Internazionale Milano and Opus are honoured to present Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition, an extraordinary celebration of 118 years of Nerazzurri greatness

Weighing in excess of 34kg, measuring 1 metre wide when opened, and spanning more than 800 lavishly produced pages, the 118 Marquee Edition is monumental in both scale and significance” — OPUS

MILAN, ITALY, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Internazionale Milano and Opus are honoured to present Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition, an extraordinary celebration of 118 years of Nerazzurri greatness. Strictly limited to just 118 hand-numbered copies worldwide, this rarefied edition transcends publishing to become a monumental work of art, immortalising the club’s most iconic triumphs, its legendary moments and the unwavering devotion of Inter supporters across the globe. It is a work commissioned for posterity.

It is the first Opus dedicated to a Serie A side as part of the prestigious Opus Collection, which already includes editions on some of the biggest icons in global sport, music, and show business.

Over the past year, the Opus creative team has worked in official collaboration with Inter historians, custodians of the club archives and esteemed club authorities to craft what will stand as the most luxurious tribute ever produced to the Nerazzurri legacy. Together, they have explored the depths of Inter’s historic vaults, unveiling rare archival treasures, unseen photography and extraordinary documents never before released to the public. Complementing these discoveries, exclusive new commissions have been created specifically for this edition, capturing with artistry the passion, innovation and indomitable spirit that define Inter.

The result is not simply a chronicle of victories. It is a celebration of a club whose influence extends beyond football into global culture, the exciting tale of everything that entails being “Internazionale. Since 1908.”

Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition is a collector’s masterpiece, created with uncompromising artisanal precision. Printed to the most exacting standards, the Inter Opus is adorned with a solid sterling silver Inter crest, plated in 22-carat gold, mounted upon a sumptuous hand-bound leather cover.

A defining element of this edition is the Inter ‘Wet Plate’ photographic Collection. Undertaken as a tribute to heritage and craftsmanship, this feature captures the soul of Inter through a 150-year-old photographic process known as ‘tintype’, in which images are created on chemically treated metal plates. Exclusive sessions within the Inter Trophy Room and at San Siro stadium form the heart of this collection, reproduced as silver halide large format prints, in which their luminous depth echoing the enigmatic beauty of the original metal plates.

118 Marquee edition owners will also receive the Inter Portraits Collection: 26 commanding portraits of the current Inter team and legendary icons, captured by acclaimed Opus photographer Zenon Texeira. Produced in ultra-high definition on heavyweight paper, Texeira’s portraits elevate sporting icons into fine art subjects.

To further enhance the uniqueness of this Opus edition, each owner can elect to have their very own photographs and treasured memories designed over additional pages and included in their edition through Opus’s complimentary bespoke ‘Tailor Made’ service.

Weighing in excess of 34kg and spanning more than 800 lavishly produced pages, the 118 Marquee Edition is monumental in both scale and significance.

Priced at €19,080, Inter The Opus 118 Marquee Edition is not merely a book, it is an heirloom of devotion, a statement of allegiance and a legacy to be a treasured investment for generations by every true Interista.

Inter The Opus will be completed at the end of this sporting season and will also be available in two other different formats for all fans and enthusiasts all over the world.

For more information, pre-orders and reservations of interest open today at www.thisisopus.com/inter and https://www.inter.it/it/inter-the-opus

Further details and enquiries can be found also at enquiries@thisisopus.com

