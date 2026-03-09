PFW / Omayma Skin Featured Backstage at Paris Fashion Week Showcase at the Paris Opera House

Models Backstage at Paris Fashionweek from designer Aleen Sabbagh, using Omayma Skin

CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Clean Organic Skincare Brand: Omayma Skin Featured Backstage at Paris Fashion Week Showcase at the Paris Opera House

Luxury skincare brand Omayma Skin, founded by celebrity esthetician Omayma Ramzy, was used backstage during the Paris Fashion Week show season to prepare models for emerging designers presenting at the historic Paris Opera House.

The showcase, produced by Moda Productions, brought together an international roster of designers including Kobi Halperin, Killian Kerner, Saggio, Rolla Summers, Stepaneko Yanis, and Aleen Sabbagh, highlighting the next generation of global fashion talent.

Makeup artists backstage selected Omayma Skin to prep models’ complexions before runway makeup application, ensuring skin appeared hydrated, smooth, and luminous under the intense lighting of the runway.

Backstage, artists relied on the brand’s Bedouin Elixir Facial Oil to create the radiant, skin-first base essential for high-fashion makeup looks.

“Runway makeup always begins with skin,” said Omayma Ramzy, founder of Omayma Skin. “Backstage during fashion week, there is very little time, so products must work instantly to hydrate, smooth, and revive the complexion. Seeing Omayma Skin used in such an iconic venue like the Paris Opera House was incredibly special.”

Set within one of Paris’ most celebrated cultural landmarks, the showcase highlighted the intersection of fashion, artistry, and skin health, reinforcing the essential role of professional skincare in runway beauty.

About Omayma Skin

Founded by celebrity esthetician Omayma Ramzy, Omayma Skin is a luxury skincare line rooted in professional treatment principles and results-driven formulations. Designed to support the skin barrier and enhance natural radiance, the brand has become known for its editorial-ready glow and skin-first philosophy.

Omayma Skin products are trusted by celebrities, makeup artists, skincare professionals, and beauty editors seeking high-performance formulas designed by a working esthetician.

