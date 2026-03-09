Consumer Community Helps Timeshare Owners Recover $25 Million by Canceling High-Pressure Purchases

25 million in refunds to Timeshare owners!

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) , the internet’s oldest and largest consumer community for timeshare owners, announced that its members have now helped owners recover more than $25 million in refunded timeshare purchases by educating buyers about their legal cancellation rights.The milestone reflects thousands of cases where consumers discovered the online community shortly after attending high-pressure timeshare sales presentations and learned they still had time to cancel their contracts during their state’s legally required rescission period.For many buyers, that discovery saved them tens of thousands of dollars.“Many consumers don’t realize they have a short window—sometimes only a few days—to cancel a timeshare purchase,” said Bill Rogers, founder of Timeshare Users Group. “When buyers search online for answers during that period, they often find TUG and learn the reality of the resale market before it’s too late.”Learning the True Value of TimesharesOne of the most common revelations for new buyers is the dramatic difference between developer prices and resale market values. Timeshares frequently sold by developers for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars can often be purchased from existing owners on the resale market for a fraction of the original cost—and sometimes even for free.Examples shared by TUG members include:A $55,000 refund from a Hilton Grand Vacations contractThousands of additional buyers who canceled purchases after learning the truth about resale values and long-term maintenance obligations.Founded in 1993, TUG has spent more than three decades helping owners navigate the complex world of timeshares. The community provides free educational resources, owner forums, resale listings, and unbiased advice to help consumers make informed decisions before and after purchasing a timeshare.Unlike many companies that charge large upfront fees for “timeshare exit” services, TUG’s guidance is completely free, allowing owners to avoid scams and explore legitimate options first.Today the community includes:130,000+ registered forum members33,000+ Facebook community membersover $78 million in successful owner-to-owner resale and rental listings With the industry continuing to rely on aggressive sales tactics and confusing contracts, TUG remains committed to its mission:Owners Helping Owners.For many buyers, finding TUG in time means avoiding one of the most expensive vacation mistakes of their lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

