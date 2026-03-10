Greater Phoenix Small Businesses Gain Access to Controller-Level Bookkeeping Service in Scottsdale

LedgeTrakr Bookkeeping provides monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and outsourced controller services to small businesses across Scottsdale, Phoenix, and the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

LedgeTrakr Bookkeeping opens capacity for new clients across the Phoenix metropolitan area, offering inventory accounting and financial oversight.

We work with clients remotely if that's what they prefer, but being local matters. When a Scottsdale restaurant owner wants to sit down and walk through their numbers in person, we can do that.” — Marcus Jamison

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses throughout Greater Phoenix now have access to professional bookkeeping and controller services through LedgeTrakr Bookkeeping , a Scottsdale-based firm that has opened availability for new monthly clients across the metropolitan area.The firm serves businesses in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and surrounding communities, offering both remote service and in-person consultations for clients who prefer face-to-face meetings. LedgeTrakr operates from offices at 15333 North Pima Road in Scottsdale.The Phoenix metropolitan area has experienced sustained small business growth over the past decade, with the region consistently ranking among the fastest-growing markets in the United States. This expansion has created demand for professional financial services that can scale with growing businesses without requiring the overhead of full-time accounting staff.LedgeTrakr Bookkeeping provides monthly bookkeeping service starting at $249, with flat-rate pricing based on expense volume. The firm also offers payroll processing, sales tax preparation, inventory accounting , job costing for contractors, and outsourced controller services for businesses requiring senior-level financial oversight.Founder Marcus Jamison brings 12 years of accounting experience to Phoenix-area businesses, including controller roles at companies in retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, hospitality, and restaurants. His background includes implementing financial reporting systems and internal controls for businesses with complex inventory and cost accounting requirements."Phoenix has a lot of businesses that have outgrown their bookkeeping setup but aren't ready for a full-time finance hire," said Jamison. "That's exactly the gap we fill. Controller-level thinking applied to small business accounting." Scottsdale bookkeeping services from the firm address the specific challenges facing product-based businesses and service contractors in the region. Retailers and e-commerce sellers require accurate inventory accounting to understand true margins and manage cash flow effectively. Contractors need job costing systems that track profitability by project rather than relying on estimates and intuition.The construction and remodeling sector represents a significant segment of Phoenix-area small businesses, and these companies often struggle with financial visibility into individual project performance. LedgeTrakr implements project accounting that assigns labor, materials, and subcontractor costs to specific jobs, enabling owners to identify which work generates profit and adjust pricing or operations accordingly.Restaurant and hospitality businesses in the Phoenix area face their own accounting complexities, including high-volume transaction processing, tip reporting, food cost tracking, and labor cost management. The firm's experience in these industries informs its approach to chart of accounts structure and management reporting.New clients begin with a diagnostic assessment of their current financial records. Businesses with backlogged books receive catch-up services to establish accurate baselines before transitioning to ongoing monthly support. LedgeTrakr works with QuickBooks Online and Xero for accounting and Gusto for payroll.The bookkeeping service operates on month-to-month agreements without long-term contracts. Business owners can request quotes through the firm's website or by contacting the office directly.

