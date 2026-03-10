Lawsuit Filed in Fatal 'No Kings Protest' Shooting at June 14 Salt Lake City Rally

Complaint filed on behalf of widow of Afa Ah Loo alleges negligence by event organizers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm Parker & McConkie ( www.parkerandmcconkie.com ) filed a complaint today in the Third Judicial District Court on behalf of Laura Ah Loo, the widow of Afa Ah Loo, who was shot and killed by Matthew Scott Alder during the “No Kings” rally in downtown Salt Lake City on June 14, 2025 (Case No. 251915142).The complaint states that Afa Ah Loo was killed after Alder, identified in the filing as an armed volunteer associated with event security, discharged a firearm during the rally.The complaint further states that the rally began at Pioneer Park and later moved toward the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building but became disorganized, resulting in uncertainty about the marching route. Near the end of the march, information was reportedly communicated to law enforcement that an individual dressed in black and carrying an assault-type weapon was near the Maverik convenience store located at 185 S. State Street. However, it remains unknown whether and how that information was shared with the armed security personnel engaged by the organizers.The filing states that Afa Ah Loo was standing on the east side of State Street near the Maverik area and was filming the protest when the incident occurred. Alder and another unidentified security volunteer observed an individual later identified as Arturo Gamboa, who was wearing black clothing and carrying a rifle while walking toward State Street.The filing reiterates that open carry of firearms is lawful in Utah and alleges that Mr. Gamboa’s conduct did not present an obvious imminent threat. The complaint further states that the rifle was pointed toward the ground and was not loaded.The complaint also claims that training materials used by Utah 50501 indicate that the presence of a firearm at a protest rally does not necessarily mean violence is expected.According to the complaint, Alder drew his pistol and fired multiple shots toward Gamboa and into the crowd. The filing alleges that one shot injured Gamboa, another missed, and a final shot struck Afa Ah Loo in the head, resulting in his death.The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of Laura Ah Loo and the family for alleged economic losses, medical and funeral expenses, and general damages related to loss of affection and companionship.For all media inquiries, please contact David Watkins, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, via email at david.watkins@otterpr.com.About Parker & McConkie:Parker & McConkie is a Utah-based personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in high-stakes litigation. With decades of experience advocating for clients’ rights, the firm has a long-standing commitment to accountability, justice, and systemic improvements in law and public policy.Parker & McConkie466 S 500 E Suite 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102(385) 336 - 5261

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.