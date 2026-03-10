Bay Area Patient Drops A1C from 7.1 to 6.2, Loses 20 lbs in 3 Months with CGM — Now Sharing the Blueprint in New Book

One CGM. Three months. A1C down 0.9 points, 20 pounds lost. The patient-tested protocol is now a published blueprint for metabolic health

See cause and effect in real time. Healthy choices become intuitive, not forced. Small changes, backed by data, huge impact. Sustainable. Effortless. Personalized.” — Sudipta Mitra

CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sudipta Mitra, a patient and author diagnosed with pre-diabetes and prescribed metformin, will publish The Glucose Reset: Effortless Weight Loss with CGM Technology on April 12, 2026 through Get Reset LLC.The book documents how Sudipta used a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) — a wearable sensor typically associated with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes management — to reverse the trajectory of his pre-diabetes diagnosis. By tracking his body's real-time glucose response to food, exercise, stress, and sleep, Sudipta dropped his A1C from 7.1 to 6.2 and lost 20 pounds in 3 months."I was handed a pre-diabetes diagnosis and a metformin prescription and told to watch what I eat," said Sudipta. "What I actually needed was real-time data about how my own body responds. The CGM gave me that. This book is for every patient who wants to be an active participant in their own metabolic health — not just a bystander."A Patient Guide, Not a Clinical ManualUnlike clinical resources written by physicians, The Glucose Reset is written from the patient's seat. Sudipta translates the data patterns visible on a CGM — glucose spikes, post-meal recovery curves, fasting baseline trends — into practical, actionable decisions about food sequencing, movement timing, sleep, and stress. The book is designed for general readers, not medical professionals.The is the first title in the Reset Series, published by Get Reset LLC, a platform focused on practical books at the intersection of personal health data and everyday behavior change.Why This Book, Why NowOver 100 million Americans are living with pre-diabetes or diabetes. CGM technology, once limited to clinical settings, is now available without a prescription through consumer devices. With the rise of wearable glucose monitors as a mainstream consumer technology — it's a sign that the conversation around real-time metabolic data has moved well beyond the clinic and into everyday life. Adoption is accelerating rapidly, yet most patients who begin wearing a CGM have no practical guide to interpreting what they see or translating the data into daily decisions.The Glucose Reset fills that gap — combining one patient's documented results with a science-grounded framework for glucose, weight loss, movement, sleep, and stress management.Book DetailsTitle: The Glucose Reset: Effortless Weight Loss with CGM TechnologyAuthor: Sudipta MitraPublisher: Get Reset LLCPublication Date: April 12, 2026Hardcover: Available through bookstores and libraries via IngramSparkPaperback & Kindle: AmazonEbook: Amazon Kindle & soon through Apple Books, Google Play Books, KoboAdvance Review Copies AvailableJournalists, health editors, and podcast producers may request an advance review copy by contacting the author directly through https://www.getresetgo.com About the AuthorSudipta Mitra is a patient and author based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Diagnosed with pre-diabetes and prescribed metformin, he used a continuous glucose monitor to track his body's real-time responses to food, exercise, stress, and sleep — dropping his A1C from 7.1 to 6.2 and losing 20 lbs in 3 months. He is the founder of Get Reset LLC and the author of the Get Reset Series. The Glucose Reset is his first book.About Get Reset LLCGet Reset LLC is an independent publishing and wellness platform dedicated to practical, data-driven books that help people reclaim control of their health. The Get Reset Series covers glucose management, weight loss, stress, sleep, and mind-body connection.

