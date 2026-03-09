Boots On The Ground Marketing Launches Local Restaurant Marketing Services in 50 U.S. Cities

Our model puts marketing people on the ground in each market, working directly with restaurant owners and restaurant groups to drive real local results.” — Steve Zukerman

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boots On The Ground Marketing LLC today announced the nationwide launch of its cost-effective, city-based marketing services for restaurants, now operating in 50 major U.S. markets.The launch comes at a time when restaurants are seeking more cost-effective, locally focused marketing alternatives amid rising operating costs, increased competition, and evolving consumer behavior.Unlike traditional centralized agencies, Boots On The Ground Marketing places marketing personnel directly within local markets, providing restaurants with market-specific execution and strategy.The service is designed for independent restaurants, franchise operators, multi-unit chains, and restaurant groups ranked in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Brands.“Our model puts marketing people on the ground in each market, working directly with restaurant owners and restaurant groups to drive real local results,” said Steve Zukerman, founder of Boots On The Ground Marketing.Boots On The Ground Marketing currently operates in 50 U.S. cities, with further expansion planned.Additional information is available at www.botgmarketing.com or by contacting Steve Zukerman at (323) 702-7336.About Boots On The Ground Marketing LLCBoots On The Ground Marketing LLC provides restaurants with city-based marketing managers who execute localized marketing strategies designed to increase awareness, drive traffic, and support growth. The company serves independent restaurants, franchise groups, national brands, and restaurant groups in Technomic’s Top 500.Media Contact:Steve ZukermanBoots On The Ground Marketing LLC(323) 702-7336

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.