Mirakl and J.P. Morgan Payments to Power Agentic Commerce at Enterprise Scale

Mirakl and J.P. Morgan Payments are building the foundational infrastructure for the next era of commerce where AI agents shop autonomously while maintaining security, control, and reliability.” — Adrien Nussenbaum, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Mirakl

PARIS, FRANCE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl , the operating system for intelligent commerce, and J.P. Morgan Payments today announced a strategic global agreement to enable agentic commerce for merchants at enterprise scale. Together, Mirakl's agentic commerce solution (Mirakl Nexus) and J.P. Morgan Payments' advanced payment infrastructure will power streamlined, secure transactions as AI agents transform how consumers and businesses shop."Agentic commerce requires both intelligent commerce infrastructure and trusted payment infrastructure working in concert," said Adrien Nussenbaum, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Mirakl. "Mirakl Nexus is key to unlocking agentic commerce—optimizing product catalogs for AI discovery and enabling merchants to sell directly through LLM channels like Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity, and J.P. Morgan Payments brings the payment and risk management capabilities that enable AI agents to support user-verified purchases securely and at enterprise scale. Together, we're building the foundational infrastructure for the next era of commerce where AI agents shop autonomously while maintaining the security, control, and reliability that enterprises and consumers require."J.P. Morgan Payments is investing in strategic relationships and developing advanced tools to help merchants facilitate safe and secure payments by integrating with consumer agents, managing agentic fraud risk and supporting agent-driven channels.Mike Lozanoff, Global Head of Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan Payments, said, "We are entering an era where AI agents won’t just assist with shopping, they will transact. As agents move from browsing to buying, the differentiator won’t be ‘AI’—it will be governance: identity, consent, limits, and interoperability at global scale. Our job is to make that autonomy safe and auditable, with verified agent identity, user-controlled permissions, and bank-grade risk management built into every payment. We are working in earnest to guide our merchants as they engage with agentic commerce, help agents create a scalable experience, and work with the industry to define standards."By combining Mirakl's commerce capabilities with J.P. Morgan Payments' global payment expertise, merchants of all sizes can participate in agentic commerce without building and managing complex integrations and protocols themselves. Artificial Intelligence is reshaping commerce as AI agents discover products, make purchasing decisions, and complete transactions on behalf of consumers. This agentic commerce evolution requires two critical, integrated capabilities: an AI commerce engine that makes catalogs discoverable by AI and enables selling across AI-powered channels and a payment infrastructure that enables AI agents to transact securely while maintaining consumer safety, merchant control and brand, and enterprise-grade scale.How the Integrated Solution WorksMirakl Nexus will serve as the agentic commerce layer, optimizing product catalogs for AI discovery and enabling the shopping journey from discovery through checkout and aftersales, ensuring AI agents can access accurate product information, inventory, and pricing. J.P. Morgan Payments will provide the enterprise payment infrastructure that makes agentic transactions possible: secure payment processing, tokenization that enables AI agents to transact safely, and the fraud protection that large-scale commerce demands. Together, Mirakl Nexus and J.P. Morgan Payments facilitate agent checkout for their clients.For merchants, this solution will unlock the ability to create differentiated shopping experiences in the agentic era. Rather than competing solely on data product content, price and logistics, retailers can now differentiate through how intelligently they serve AI agents and Model Context Protocol Apps, offering richer product information, more sophisticated recommendation capabilities, and seamless autonomous purchasing flows that create superior outcomes for a merchant’s consumers. The solution will enable retailers to stand out to both AI agents and the consumers who rely on them, transforming agent-readiness into a competitive advantage.Key elements of the joint solutionThe integrated solution will create a unified foundation for agentic commerce:● End-to-End Agentic Journey: Mirakl's Nexus and J.P. Morgan Payments' infrastructure will work in concert to enable AI agents to discover, evaluate, and purchase products autonomously. Mirakl manages the complete order lifecycle and commerce orchestration, while J.P. Morgan Payments processes payments securely, empowering seamless and optimal experiences across the entire commerce journey.● Seamless Integration: Merchants will gain access to agentic commerce capabilities through a unified solution that handles both commerce orchestration and secure payment processing.● Global Scale and Reliability: The solution will combine J.P. Morgan Payments' global payment infrastructure and fraud & risk management capabilities with Mirakl's eCommerce platform expertise to support agentic commerce operations across markets and channels at enterprise scale.AvailabilityMirakl and J.P. Morgan Payments are currently working with select retailers and merchants in a closed beta program, with broader availability currently planned for 2026.About MiraklFounded in 2012, Mirakl has been at the forefront of marketplace innovation, empowering every business to compete in the platform economy.Today, Mirakl’s operating system combines an enterprise marketplace solution (Mirakl Platform) that enables retailers and B2B organizations to launch, scale, and operate marketplaces and dropship, AI-powered multichannel selling (Mirakl Connect), retail media (Mirakl Ads) and an agentic commerce infrastructure(Mirakl Nexus).With dual headquarters in Boston and Paris, Mirakl helps a global ecosystem of 450+ marketplaces (B2C and B2B) and a network of over 100k third-party marketplace sellers. Brands like Macy's, Decathlon, Carrefour, Asos, and Airbus Helicopters use Mirakl to grow their businesses in new and remarkable ways.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.