Health, Medical & Wellness Businesses Awarded by City Beat News for Outstanding Service

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses in the health, medical and wellness field that have continued to achieve high levels of customer service and satisfaction.Founded in 2007, Anara Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in East Brunswick, New Jersey, is a pioneer in the field of aesthetics. Specializing exclusively in non-surgical cosmetic and laser medicine, the center provides advanced aesthetic services in a safe and comfortable environment. Its comprehensive range of offerings, designed to enhance appearance and wellness in a holistic and natural manner, includes Botox and dermal filler, laser hair removal, chemical peels, facials, and more. They also recommend nutrition to improve overall health, ensuring clients receive comprehensive care. Since its early days, Anara Medspa has earned a host of awards and accolades that highlight its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, including 14 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/anara-medspa-cosmetic-laser-center-East-Brunswick-NJ Situated on the shore of the Seneca River, Spa on the River in Baldwinsville, New York, is the ideal location for clients who want to escape and relax for a bit. Since 1996, the spa has provided services including hair, nails, massages, waxing and skincare. After services, clients can wander down to the dock, lay in the hammock or enjoy a glass of wine in the gazebo. Top-quality products and technicians combine with a comfortable environment to offer an experience unlike any other. In addition to 13 straight Spectrum Awards, Spa on the River was named a “five-star beauty destination.” For more information, visit the spa’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Spa-on-the-River-Inc-Baldwinsville-NY The Skin Clinic North Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a medspa like no other. Treating clients’ skin is the clinic’s specialty…and all that it does. They offer a wide variety of treatments so clients can achieve the results they’re looking for all in one place. To ensure an outstanding experience, the team listens to its clients’ concerns, evaluates their skin, and works with them to develop a plan to achieve their goals. The goal is to provide a luxury experience that is results-oriented while making clients feel at home. Providing this level of customer service has led to 12 consecutive Spectrum Awards for the Skin Clinic North Scottsdale. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/The-Skin-Clinic-North-Scottsdale-SCOTTSDALE-AZ In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

