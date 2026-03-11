RevaTerra to Participate in Super South 2026 Panel on Sustainable Forestry and the Carbon Economy

RevaTerra logo

RevaTerra CEO Jude Davies to join Super South 2026 panel on sustainable forestry and the carbon economy; company also featured in ATDC Lab 500 Founder Showcase.

At RevaTerra, we’re connecting sustainable forest management with next-generation energy, creating new markets for low-carbon fuels while strengthening working forests.” — Jude Davies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra, the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced it will participate in Super South 2026 Summit, March 30-April 1, 2026, for Sustainable Innovation and Impact, where CEO and Co-Founder, Jude Davies will serve as a panelist in the session, “Sustainable Forestry: Markets, Materials & the Carbon Economy.”The panel will explore how forest management, bio-based innovation, and growing demand for low-carbon materials are creating new opportunities for working forests. Davies will join industry leaders, including:• Erin Lincoln, Director, Harley Langdale Jr. Center for Forest Business• Ben Chambers, Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability, RYAM• Matt Hestad, Senior Vice President, Georgia Forestry Association• Tom Marrero, President and CEO, Wakefield BioCharIn addition to the panel discussion, RevaTerra will participate in the ATDC Lab 500 Founder Showcase, an exhibition featuring emerging companies from the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech, developing innovative technologies in energy, climate, and advanced materials.“At RevaTerra, we see a powerful opportunity to connect sustainable forest management with next-generation energy solutions,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “New markets for low-carbon fuels and materials are creating pathways that strengthen working forests while supporting the energy needs of a rapidly evolving industrial and digital economy.”Super South convenes entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to accelerate sustainable innovation across the Southeastern United States. RevaTerra’s participation reflects the company’s focus on developing advanced bio-coal fuels derived from forestry and agricultural residues, designed to replace fossil fuels in power generation and industrial applications.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co# # #

