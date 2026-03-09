ArtIn Energy Secures $255 Million Strategic Investment from Agila Investments LLC at a $14.5 Billion Valuation

Renewable Energy

ArtIn Energy, a global leader in renewable energy infrastructure, secured a definitive agreement for a USD 255 million investment from Agila Investments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtIn Energy (“ArtIn” or the “Company”), a global leader in renewable energy infrastructure, today announced a definitive agreement for a USD 255 million strategic investment from Agila Investments LLC (“Agila” or the “Investor”), a private investment platform focused on structured capital deployment across energy and infrastructure projects.The capital infusion will be deployed across ArtIn’s portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the United States, specifically supporting the company's vertically integrated platform of solar, battery storage, and green fuel infrastructure.Deal HighlightsMulti-Billion Dollar U.S. Development Pipeline: ArtIn’s portfolio includes a Texas-based project with CAPEX of approximately USD 1.4 billion and a Nebraska-based project with CAPEX of approximately USD 2.6 billion, reinforcing the company’s position as a scalable, institutional-ready renewable energy platform, collectively referred to as (the “Transactions”). The Transactions imply an enterprise valuation of approximately USD 14.5 billion.Contracted Investment-Grade Offtake: The Transactions are supported by long-term offtake agreements with investment-grade counterparties, providing predictable cash flows and strengthening the financing profile of the underlying infrastructure assets.Positioned for Accelerated U.S. Renewable Growth: The investment comes amid rapid expansion in U.S. renewable energy. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that renewables will account for the majority of new utility-scale capacity additions over the next five years, led by solar and battery storage. Federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act and related policies have strengthened long-term investment visibility for solar, storage, and clean fuels, accelerating capital deployment into utility-scale infrastructure and supporting significant growth in both solar generation and grid-scale storage capacity.Institutional Governance: Agila’s participation brings robust governance provisions, capital stack transparency, milestone based funding, and institutional due diligence requirements . The structures incorporate board representation, financial model validation, security packages over project assets, and clear conditions precedent aligned with market standards for large scale energy infrastructure transactions.Synergetic Growth: The partnership leverages Agila’s structured capital expertise to accelerate ArtIn’s deployment of "bankable" assets across PV, BESS, and green hydrogen.Use of Proceeds: Proceeds from the investment are expected to support late-stage development activities across ArtIn’s U.S. project portfolio, including interconnection completion, final engineering and procurement milestones, and capital expenditures required to advance projects toward notice-to-proceed (NTP) and construction financing."Agila’s investment represents a strong validation of ArtIn’s institutional-grade platform and disciplined capital strategy," said Jhon Cohen, CEO of ArtIn Energy. "This partnership enables us to accelerate the deployment of large-scale renewable infrastructure while maintaining rigorous governance and risk management standards. Our focus remains on delivering contracted assets that position ArtIn as a trusted long-term leader in the global energy transition and AI infrastructure boom".Rachel Lucero, President and CEO of Agila Investments, added, “ArtIn Energy has built a highly sophisticated energy development platform integrating solar, energy storage, and renewable fuels into a cohesive strategy. This model is closely aligned with the current U.S. administration’s priorities around strengthening domestic energy infrastructure, accelerating investment in next-generation power systems, and reinforcing American energy security. In particular, the platform is well positioned to benefit from the policy direction and incentive frameworks reflected in the Administration’s recently proposed ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which emphasizes large-scale energy deployment, grid resilience, and domestic industrial capacity. Our investment reflects strong confidence in ArtIn’s leadership, their disciplined development approach, and their proven ability to execute complex, large-scale energy infrastructure projects.”About ArtIn EnergyArtIn Energy is a global renewable energy developer and operator specializing in utility-scale photovoltaic generation, battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen, and e-Methanol production. The company partners with industrial offtakers, utilities, and institutional investors to develop contracted, infrastructure-grade clean energy assets designed for long-term value creation.Media Contact: ArtIn Energy press@artinenergy.comSource: www.artinenergy.com About Agila Investments LLCAgila Investments LLC is a private investment platform focused on the deployment of structured capital into strategic infrastructure projects. The firm specializes in bridging the gap between institutional capital providers and demand-driven developments across energy and infrastructure projects.The firm focuses specifically on de-risked late-stage development projects, where key milestones such as land control, offtake visibility, and financing pathways have already been established.

