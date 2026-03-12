The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective - New Book Explores God's Fatherhood and Divine Nature

Front Cover of "The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective"

Hegumen Abraam Sleman's new book traces God's divine name, nature, and Fatherhood from Genesis to the New Testament in eleven scripture-rich chapters.

God's Fatherhood is the source of comfort in times of difficulty, offering unwavering assurance and the promise of His eternal presence.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hegumen Abraam Sleman has released The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective , a new paperback edition now available as of January 21, 2026. This theological work offers readers a comprehensive, scripture-grounded exploration of God's nature, His sacred name, and His role as the eternal Father of all creation.A Journey Through Scripture:Drawing from both the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament, the book opens with a study of the divine name Yahweh — the tetragrammaton appearing over 6,800 times in ancient Hebrew manuscripts — and traces its significance across cultures, languages, and Bible translations. The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective examines how this name was revealed to Moses at the burning bush and what it reveals about God's character and His covenant relationship with His people.From there, the book moves through eleven carefully structured chapters covering the oneness of God, His role as the Heavenly Father, the Father-Son relationship between God and Jesus Christ, the nature of the Logos (the Word of God), and the person and work of the Holy Spirit. Together, these chapters build a thorough and compelling biblical case for Trinitarian theology.God's Attributes and His Fatherhood:Later chapters explore God's existential attributes — His omniscience, omnipotence, and eternal existence — alongside His moral attributes, including His holiness, love, righteousness, and faithfulness. These are not presented as abstract doctrines but as living truths that shape the believer's relationship with God.The book's final chapter, "Significance of God's Fatherhood," brings the theological journey to a personal close. It reflects on how understanding God as Father redefines the identity of every believer, granting eternal inheritance, purpose, and the assurance of His unshakeable presence. God's Fatherhood "is the source of comfort in times of difficulty, offering unwavering assurance and the promise of His eternal presence."For Scholars and Seekers Alike:Written with both theological depth and pastoral sensitivity, The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective is suited for clergy, seminary students, Bible study groups, and any reader seeking a deeper understanding of who God is and how He relates to humanity. The book draws primarily from the Legacy Standard Bible and engages seriously with the original Hebrew and Greek texts.About the Author:Hegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox clergyman, theologian, and biblical scholar with a lifelong dedication to the study and teaching of Scripture. Holding the title of Hegumen — a senior rank within the Coptic Orthodox Church — he has devoted his ministry to helping believers develop a deeper, more intimate understanding of God through careful engagement with the original Hebrew and Greek texts of the Bible. His work reflects a rare combination of academic rigor and pastoral heart, making complex theological concepts accessible to both scholars and everyday readers. The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective is among his most comprehensive works, representing years of prayerful research and devotion to revealing the character of God as revealed in His Word.Speaking Engagements:Hegumen Abraam Sleman is available for speaking engagements, including church events, theological conferences, seminary lectures, and Bible study sessions. To invite him to speak or for media inquiries, contact him directly at: frsleman@CopticChurch.net.Book Details:• Title: The Heavenly Father: A Biblical Perspective• Author: Hegumen Abraam Sleman• Format: Paperback• Publication Date: January 21, 2026• ISBN: 9798218923402#TheHeavenlyFather #ChristianBooks #Theology #BiblicalStudies #GodTheFather #Yahweh #HolyTrinity #CopticChurch #ChristianTheology #NewBookRelease

