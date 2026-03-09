HCAL Invites the Community to 'Tails on the Trail' 1K/3K Fun Run

A Dog-Friendly Morning Along Cibolo Creek Supporting Local Pets

Every step taken during Tails on the Trail helps support affordable spay/neuter and wellness care for pets right here in our region” — Becky Forrest, Executive Director of Hill Country Animal League

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) invites pet lovers, families, runners, walkers, and tail-waggers of all kinds to join Tails on the Trail, a dog-friendly 1K/3K fun run taking place on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. at The Watershed at the Main Plaza, 132 S. Main St., Boerne, TX 78006.

Set along Boerne’s scenic Cibolo Creek trail, Tails on the Trail is designed to be exactly what the name suggests — a meaningful morning on the trail that brings together dogs, their people, and a shared local cause. There are no timers to beat, no pressure to perform, and no “right” way to participate. Walk it. Jog it. Let your dog set the pace. Bring one pup or your whole pack. Show up with friends or come solo and meet fellow animal lovers along the way.

“This event is about community, connection, and celebrating the joy our pets bring to our lives,” said Becky Forrest, Executive Director of Hill Country Animal League. “Every step taken that morning helps support affordable spay/neuter and wellness care for pets right here in our region.”

Supporting Local Pets

Hosted by HCAL, Tails on the Trail directly benefits the organization’s mission to prevent unwanted, neglected, and abused dogs and cats by providing accessible spay/neuter services, preventative care, and education on responsible pet ownership.

Every registration helps sustain HCAL’s clinic, supported year-round by community participation and our mission-driven thrift store.

If you love being outdoors, spending quality time with your dog, and supporting a meaningful local cause, Tails on the Trail is an easy yes.

Event Details

• Saturday, March 21, 2026

• 8:00 AM (1K & 3K begin at 8:00 AM)

• The Watershed at the Main Plaza, 132 S. Main St., Boerne, TX 78006

• Dog-friendly | Walkers & runners welcome | All paces encouraged

Entry Fees

• 1K

o $25.00 (Dec 09, 2025 – Mar 07, 2026)

o $30.00 (Mar 08, 2026 – Mar 20, 2026)

o $40.00 (Race Day – Mar 21, 2026)

• 3K

o $25.00 (Dec 09, 2025 – Mar 07, 2026)

o $30.00 (Mar 08, 2026 – Mar 20, 2026)

o $40.00 (Race Day – Mar 21, 2026)

Participants are encouraged to register early and invite friends, family, and fellow pet lovers to join. For registration information and sponsorship opportunities, visit hcaltx.org/event/tails-on-the-trail, and follow Hill Country Animal League on social media for updates.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Boerne, Texas, dedicated to preventing pet overpopulation and improving community health through affordable spay/neuter services, preventative care, and pet owner education. HCAL’s services are powered by community support and our mission-driven thrift store, where every purchase helps fund care for pets in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

