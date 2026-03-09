Healthy Workforce Institute to Exhibit at 2026 American Organization for Nursing Leadership Conference

Dr. Renee Thompson to promote resources to eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare

The AONL Conference is an excellent forum to showcase our resources so that we can reach nurse leaders hungry to make their organization a better place. If you’re there, come visit us at Booth 1160” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute will exhibit at the 2026 American Organization for Nursing leadership (AONL) Conference in Boston Massachusetts on 30-31 March 2026. CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson and members of her team will share their proven strategies to eradicate bullying, incivility and disruptive toxic behaviors in healthcare. In addition to exhibiting, Dr. Thompson will be a featured Keynote Speaker.

“Bullying and incivility are on the rise in healthcare, and strategies to reduce these disruptive behaviors have been very successful.” says Thompson. “The AONL Conference is an excellent forum to showcase our resources so that we can reach nurse leaders hungry to make their organization and healthcare a better place. If you’re there, come visit us at Booth 1160.”

AONL 2026 is the premier annual gathering of nursing leadership professionals. The Conference gathers thousands of professionals from a variety of healthcare organizations, offering a unique chance to collaborate with peers, share experiences and establish connections with leaders in the field and connects attendees with experts in the nursing and health care field and provides more than 50+ sessions of keynote, breakout and poster sessions. For more information go to https://www.aonl.org/conference.

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.com.



About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

The Healthy Workforce Institute is the trusted authority in eliminating bullying and incivility in healthcare.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.