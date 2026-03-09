Charter Oak State College Hosts Virtual Cancer Registry Management Open House April 8

Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's public online college, will host a virtual Open House on April 8, 2026, at 5:30 PM ET. Attendees Apply Free!

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College www.CharterOak.edu/UG ) offers a Virtual Open House featuring its Cancer Registry Management Certificate, Wednesday, April 8 , 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn more about this NCRA-accredited online Certificate program led by credentialed leaders in the field of health information management, plus hear about why prospective students choose Charter Oak including its competitive tuition, friendly credit transfer, expert faculty and online courses. Event attendees apply free!Earning a Certificate in Cancer Registry Management is perfect for medical coders and those working in the field of Health Information Management. The Certificate prepares graduates for the ODS (Oncology Data Specialist) Credential Exam. In addition to the Certificate the College offers a CAHIIM-accredited B.S. in Health Information Management, a B.S. in Healthcare Administration and a Certificate in Health Information Management as well as Medical Coding. Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications.Event Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ETCharter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

