CAWIC CONGRATULATES KRISTEN BAUER, PRESIDENT, FOR RECEIVING THE ALBERTA WOMEN OF INDUSTRY 2026 WOMAN OF IMPACT AWARD

CALGARY, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is proud to celebrate its President, Kristen Bauer, on being named the recipient of the 2026 Alberta Women of Industry (AWIC) Woman of Impact Award. The Woman of Impact Award honours women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, professional excellence, mentorship, and a deep commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within their industries. Kristen was presented the award at the 3rd Annual Alberta Women of Industry International Women's Day Luncheon on March 6.“This recognition is a powerful reflection of Kristen’s commitment and unwavering dedication to advancing women in construction across Alberta and nationally,” said Lisa Laronde, Past President, CAWIC. “CAWIC proudly congratulates Kristen on this well-deserved honour, and we look forward to her continued impact on the association and women in construction.”An active member of CAWIC since 2020, Kristen joined the CAWIC Board of Directors in 2022 and assumed the role of President in 2025. In this capacity, she is leading the strategic vision and growth of the association, ensuring its mission remains aligned with the evolving needs of women in the construction industry. In addition to her volunteer leadership at CAWIC, Kristen serves as Sr. Manager, Innovation – Sustainability with WEDGE Environmental Monitoring & Control at United Rentals. Throughout her career in construction, she has championed equity, innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.Through her ongoing dedication to CAWIC, Kristen has continued to expand opportunities to engage and support women in the industry, particularly within Alberta. The association has launched new and expanded initiatives in the province, including a golf tournament, bonspiel, enhanced professional development events, and the introduction of “Coffee & Connections” networking events. In addition, in 2026, CAWIC will bring its national conference to Calgary.“Kristen’s leadership has positioned CAWIC on a stronger, more sustainable path forward,” said Susan Carey, President Elect, CAWIC. “Her passion, strategic insight, and commitment to our members embody the very spirit of the Woman of Impact Award and is advancing meaningful change across our industry."-30-About Canadian Association of Women in Construction:The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the success of women in Canada’s construction industry. Through a strong collective voice, shared knowledge, powerful resources, and actionable solutions, CAWIC works to drive meaningful and lasting change across the sector. CAWIC’s vision is to transform Canada’s construction industry into a place where diversity, respect, and opportunity empower every woman to build, lead, and thrive. For more information about CAWIC, please visit www.cawic.ca About Alberta Women of Industry Committee (AWIC):Since 2019, the Alberta Women of Industry Committee (AWIC) has been guided by a simple belief: when women succeed, we all succeed. Guided by that belief, our mission is to connect and elevate women across industries while creating meaningful community impact in Alberta. AWIC brings together women at all stages of their careers to connect, recognize leadership and support continued professional growth. What began as a vision to foster collaboration has grown into an established platform for networking and community engagement across the province. Each year, hundreds of professionals attend the AWIC Golf Classic and International Women’s Day luncheon. Both events consistently sell out, reflecting strong demand and sustained engagement from Alberta’s business community. With the support of sponsors, golfers, volunteers and attendees, AWIC has raised more than $181,000 for Alberta charities since its inception. As its community continues to grow, AWIC remains committed to expanding opportunities for connection, leadership and impact for women across Alberta.

