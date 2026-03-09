Project MFG Celebrates the Second Annual National Machining League Championship

A group photo of all the 2026 National Machining League Championship Finalists and their Instructors Competitor James DeWitt from Ulster Boces, closely monitors his machine while it's running 2nd Annual National Machining League Champion Noah Dunn from Pickens County Career and Technology Center 2nd Annual National Machining League 2nd place winner Luke Griffin from Granite City High School 2nd Annual National Machining League 3rd place winner Landon Moore from Pickens County Career and Technology Center

Top U.S. high school machinists competed in the 2026 National Machining League Championship, showcasing CNC machining talent for a $10,000 prize.

BELLVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG announces the successful completion of the second annual National Machining League (NML) Championship, hosted at Southwestern Illinois College ’s advanced manufacturing facility. The national competition brought together some of the most talented high school machinists from across the country, showcasing their CNC machining abilities while highlighting the critical role skilled trades play in today’s workforce.The National Machining League is a premier individual competition for high school students designed to test proficiency in CNC machining, including up to three-axis surfacing. High schools across North America were invited to register up to three students, challenging participants to apply technical expertise, problem-solving abilities, and efficient resource management in a competitive, industry-aligned environment.This year’s competition featured more than 154 students representing 58 schools across 26 U.S. states, all competing for a chance to advance to the National Championship and compete for the first-place title and $10,000 grand prize.The National Machining League consists of three rounds: qualifying, scoring, and the National Championship. During the qualifying round, students manufactured five distinct components, including a vertical component, braces, and arms, at their respective schools under the supervision of their instructors. Upon completion, instructors submitted the finished parts to one of five designated scoring hub locations for evaluation.Introduced this season, the scoring hub model provided an in-person assessment experience hosted by five Gene Haas Centers across the United States. Students and instructors were invited to attend scoring at their nearest hub, offering a unique opportunity to tour advanced manufacturing facilities and observe the evaluation process firsthand.The five National Machining League scoring hubs were hosted by WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas; Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Bridgerland Technical College in Logan, Utah; Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Illinois; and Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, Alabama. At each location, projects were evaluated using Zeiss CMM technology to measure dimensional accuracy, precision, and craftsmanship. Only the top three scoring projects from each hub advanced to the National Championship.The weeklong championship began with the unveiling of the final challenge, centered on the competition’s theme of automation. Competitors were tasked with machining a base and an additional surprise component, a frame, which, when assembled, created a part flipper, a robotic arm mechanism designed to automatically flip parts through synchronized signals and automated movement.Students were enthusiastic about the complexity of the challenge. One competitor shared, “I run a mill at work, and all I do is drill holes and cut keyways. Being able to come here and work on something this complex has been incredible. I’ve really enjoyed every part of it.” — Keith Gartin, South Adams High SchoolOver the course of three intense days, National Machining League Championship competitors demonstrated their technical skills, dedication, and passion for manufacturing. Each participant was given eight hours to program and eight hours to machine their project, all while taking part in an exclusive industry tour designed to connect them with leaders in the field.The tour included visits to General Machine, a company specializing in plate fabrication, machining, forming, plasma cutting, material handling, and high-quality welding; Chelar Tool & Die, where students gained valuable insight into precision manufacturing; and Hydromat, a global leader in the design and production of precision transfer machines.More than just a competition, the National Machining League reflects Project MFG’s mission to elevate the next generation of skilled trade professionals by providing education, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences with real-world industry leaders.In the end, every competitor delivered an outstanding performance, but only one could claim the national title. Noah Dunn from Pickens County Career and Technology Center was crowned the 2026 National Machining League Champion, earning both the prestigious title and the $10,000 grand prize.The competition also recognized the achievements of the other top finishers:- 2nd Place: Luke Griffin, Granite City High School | $5,000 prize- 3rd Place: Landon Moore, Pickens County Career and Technology Center | $2,500 prize

