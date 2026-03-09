Author Felicia L. Kenny Releases Two Worlds. One Family: A Child’s Perspective on Being Biracial

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Felicia L. Kenny proudly announces the release of her debut children’s book, Two Worlds. One Family: A Child’s Perspective on Being Biracial, a heartfelt story that explores identity, family, and diversity through the joyful and observant voice of an eight-year-old biracial girl.Two Worlds. One Family: A Child’s Perspective on Being Biracial is a children’s book that explores identity, family, and diversity through the joyful and observant voice of an eight-year-old biracial girl. The story presents how she sees her family and the world around her, offering young readers a perspective shaped by innocence, curiosity, and everyday experiences within her home and neighborhood environment.Told from a child’s point of view, the book centers on her gleeful descriptions of not only her own atomic family but also the families of her friends and other people she encounters in her neighborhood. She talks about what she sees, how families interact, and how people around her are similar and different. Her perspective remains simple and direct, reflecting how children naturally observe people without complicated labels or assumptions. The narrative stays focused on her understanding of relationships, routines, and connections.Using simplistic and accessible language, the book is designed to engage young readers and support early reading development. The sentence structure and vocabulary are intentionally straightforward so children can easily follow the story and recognize familiar situations. The tone remains light and observational, allowing the child narrator’s voice to lead each moment and description. This approach helps keep the reading experience approachable for both independent readers and shared reading sessions with adults.The book engages young readers by looking at people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds through the innocence of a child. Differences are presented as part of everyday life across families, friendships, and community interactions. The focus remains on what the narrator notices and expresses, keeping the storytelling grounded in a child’s viewpoint rather than adult interpretation. This makes the book suitable for homes, classrooms, and libraries seeking children’s stories centered on family and social awareness.About The AuthorAuthor Felicia L. Kenny is a special education teacher who based this story on her own atomic family while raising her two children with her husband in New Jersey. Now a widow, she continues to live in the Garden State with her family. Two Worlds: One Family is her first book.

