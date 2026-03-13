Self-Care Strategist Katie McDonald Launches Audible Original Course to Combat Burnout Epidemic

Katie's signature Audible Original course

Katie's signature Audible Original course offers an accountability-based approach for high-achievers running on empty.

Bubble baths and bonbons aren't going to save you from burnout...This course gives you the tools and accountability to actually show up for yourself the way you show up for everyone else.” — Katie McDonald

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie McDonald, executive coach, speaker and self-care strategist, announces the March 19, 2026 launch of Self-Care Strategies: Nourish to Flourish , an Audible Original course that transforms self-care from fluff to fundamentals.The comprehensive 16-lesson course addresses the burnout crisis facing high-achievers by focusing on accountability rather than quick fixes. Each lesson guides listeners through practical experiments across essential areas of wellbeing including career, confidence, finances, health, relationships, and productivity."Bubble baths and bonbons aren't going to save you from burnout," says McDonald. "The hardest person to keep promises to is yourself. This course gives you the tools and accountability to actually show up for yourself the way you show up for everyone else."Unlike traditional self-help audiobooks, Self-Care Strategies: Nourish to Flourish functions as a guided coaching experience. McDonald's signature tough-love approach combines reflection prompts, behavior experiments, and time-tested habits that create lasting change. The course includes a downloadable workbook to turn passive listening into active transformation.The program draws from McDonald's 15 years of expertise working with executives and leaders at organizations including Pfizer, Swarovski, Facebook, Fidelity Investments, Harvard University and more.Self-Care Strategies: Nourish to Flourish is available at no additional cost to Audible subscribers beginning March 19, 2026 and accompanying workbook available at Katie's website For more information about Katie McDonald's coaching services, speaking engagements, and resources, visit https://katiemcdonaldspeaking.com About Katie McDonaldKatie McDonald is an executive coach, corporate speaker, and self-care strategist who helps high-achieving women and executives stop the burnout cycle. Her methodology, the b.nourished framework, helps clients change the way they change: from critical to curious, from overwhelmed to overjoyed, from defeated to delighted. Katie has delivered keynotes and workshops for leading organizations and is known for her no-BS approach to sustainable performance. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Dwell, Apartment Therapy and more.

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