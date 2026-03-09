Tile Health Analysis Reveals CCM Billing Could Generate Over $1 Million Annually for Mid-Size Primary Care Practices

Tile Health

AI voice agents automate patient enrollment, monthly check-ins, and billing for CCM and APCM — helping practices capture Medicare revenue without adding staff.

Our platform removes every operational barrier between a practice and that revenue; the AI handles the calls, documentation, and reports. Everything else runs automatically.” — Ali Elmarsafawy, CEO, Tile Health

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The revenue potential of Medicare's Chronic Care Management program is more significant than most primary care practices recognize, according to a new financial analysis published by Tile Health. Despite compelling reimbursement figures, the majority of eligible practices have yet to enroll a single patient.The core financial premise is straightforward. Medicare pays a monthly recurring fee for each enrolled patient who receives the required care management contact. Unlike visit-based revenue, which requires an in-person appointment, CCM generates payment for every month of active enrollment -- even months when no office visit occurs. For practices with large Medicare populations, that recurring monthly revenue base can become a significant and predictable income stream.REVENUE PROJECTIONS BY PRACTICE SIZEThe following projections are based on national average 2025 reimbursement rates for CPT 99490 ($60.49) and the first add-on code CPT 99439 ($45.93). A patient generating 40 minutes of monthly contact produces approximately $106 in combined CCM revenue. These figures are pre-cost; operational expenses vary by staffing model.100 enrolled patients generate approximately $10,600 per month, $127,200 annually, and $195,000 or more per year with an RPM stack. 250 enrolled patients generate approximately $26,500 per month, $318,000 annually, and $487,500 or more per year with an RPM stack. 500 enrolled patients generate approximately $53,000 per month, $636,000 annually, and $975,000 or more per year with an RPM stack. 750 enrolled patients generate approximately $79,500 per month, $954,000 annually, and $1.46 million or more per year with an RPM stack.Projections are based on 2025 national average CPT 99490 and CPT 99439 reimbursement rates. RPM stack assumes approximately $55 per patient per month in concurrent billing.THE ENROLLMENT RATE VARIABLEThese projections assume full enrollment of the stated patient count. In practice, enrollment rates vary. Industry data suggests that well-run CCM programs with active outreach achieve 30 to 50 percent enrollment of eligible patients within the first year. A practice with 500 eligible patients achieving 40 percent enrollment would have 200 enrolled patients -- generating approximately $254,400 annually from CCM alone before stacking.The enrollment rate is the single variable with the highest leverage on CCM revenue. A 10 percentage point improvement in enrollment -- from 30 percent to 40 percent of eligible patients -- increases annual revenue by roughly $127,200 for a practice with 500 eligible patients. Patient outreach and enrollment automation are therefore the highest-value investments a practice can make once a CCM program is underway.THE COST SIDE OF THE EQUATIONRevenue projections are only meaningful alongside a realistic cost estimate. Three staffing models carry materially different cost structures.In-house dedicated staff: An RN care coordinator dedicated to CCM earns a national median salary of approximately $77,000 per year. At the standard 1:250 patient ratio, a practice with 250 enrolled patients can sustain one FTE, with the remaining CCM revenue -- approximately $241,000 annually -- flowing as margin. At 100 enrolled patients, in-house staffing is not financially viable on CCM revenue alone.Outsourced CCM services: Full-service vendors typically charge 30 to 45 percent of collected CCM revenue or a per-patient monthly fee of $20 to $35. At the mid-range, a practice collecting $106 per enrolled patient per month might pay $35 to the vendor, retaining $71 in net revenue. For 250 patients, that represents approximately $213,000 in annual net revenue with zero internal staffing cost.AI-automated platforms: Platforms that deploy AI voice agents for outreach, check-ins, and documentation -- such as https://www tilehealthcare.com -- typically charge flat per-patient fees or platform fees that represent a fraction of collected CCM revenue. This cost structure enables practices to run programs at smaller panel sizes of 100 or more patients without the revenue dilution of full-service outsourcing or the headcount requirements of in-house staffing.

