Aaron Walksler & CBM Marketing Solutions Host 'Cultivating the Future with AI' to Promote Business Innovation in Arizona

Event graphic for “Cultivating the Future with AI,” hosted by CBM Marketing Solutions on April 9, 2026, at Alcantara Vineyards in Camp Verde, Arizona, during Arizona Tech Week. Aaron Walksler, Founder and CEO of CBM Marketing Solutions, will host the “Cultivating the Future with AI” event during Arizona Tech Week on April 9, 2026, at Alcantara Vineyards in Camp Verde, Arizona. Leslie Szymborski, speaker at the Cultivating the Future with AI event, brings expertise in innovation and emerging technology to the discussion on AI-driven business transformation. Brandon Kent will participate in discussions during Cultivating the Future with AI, sharing insights on leadership, technology integration, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in business. Brian Cole of Navajo Technical University’s THAW initiative will join regional leaders at the Cultivating the Future with AI event to discuss innovation, workforce development, and emerging technologies.

Arizona Tech Week–Aligned Event at Alcantara Vineyards Highlights AI Implementation, Marketing Strategy, and Regional Economic Growth

AI isn’t a standalone tool — it’s part of a larger operational ecosystem” — Aaron Walksler

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when artificial intelligence stops being a buzzword—and starts becoming the backbone of local economic growth?On April 9, 2026, Aaron Walksler, Founder and CEO of CBM Marketing Solutions, will host Cultivating the Future with AI at Alcantara Vineyards in Cottonwood, Arizona. The event will bring together business owners, community leaders, and technology professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping marketing, streamlining operations, redefining workforce development, and accelerating regional economic expansion.Walksler, whose Cottonwood-based agency has grown into one of the largest digital marketing firms in the Verde Valley and Sedona region, has spent the past decade transforming CBM Marketing Solutions into a multi-division marketing and technology company serving clients locally and nationally. Today, CBM employs eight team members across Arizona and supports businesses throughout the United States and Canada with integrated digital marketing strategies and AI-driven automation systems.Aligned with Arizona Tech Week and the Arizona Commerce Authority’s decentralized statewide technology initiative, Cultivating the Future with AI connects local entrepreneurs, economic development leaders, and investors to a broader innovation movement taking place across Arizona.“Hosting events for like-minded individuals has always been an interest of mine,” said Walksler. “When we learned about the Arizona Commerce Authority’s initiative to create a decentralized tech conference across Arizona, we immediately recognized the opportunity to share our passion for business growth, marketing, sales, and how AI should be thoughtfully interconnected within those systems. AI isn’t a standalone tool — it’s part of a larger operational ecosystem.”CBM Marketing Solutions, known throughout Northern Arizona for its social media management and digital marketing services, has increasingly focused on AI-connected systems that integrate automation, analytics, and communication workflows. Through its proprietary CBM Marketing Suite, the company deploys AI-connected CRM and marketing dashboard solutions that unify SMS marketing, email marketing, content generation, analytics tracking, virtual receptionist systems, and lead generation pipelines.Rather than approaching AI as a trend, Walksler and his team have implemented it as an operational enhancement layer across client campaigns. These implementations include complex problem solving, advanced keyword and market research, predictive analytics, structured content development, intelligent content generation, automated lead nurturing, and performance optimization systems.As businesses of all sizes seek clarity around AI adoption, Cultivating the Future with AI is designed to create a grounded, practical conversation around opportunity. The event focuses not only on marketing automation, but also on workplace integration, employee training, product enhancement, resource allocation, and responsible technology deployment.Artificial intelligence continues to influence how organizations manage communication, analyze performance data, create content, and streamline operations. While large enterprises often have internal teams dedicated to evaluating AI systems, many small and mid-sized businesses are navigating implementation decisions independently. The event aims to provide clarity around where AI creates value — and where thoughtful integration matters most.The speaker lineup reflects both marketing and operational perspectives:• Leslie Szymborski, Business Operations & Growth Manager at CBM Marketing Solutions, will present AI as a Business Tool: Leading with Judgment, Not Fear.• Brandon Kent, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Tammen Hospitality Partners, will address: From Hype to Habit: Why People and Process Must Lead AI Adoption• Brian Cole, President of Building Communities, will discuss How Infusing AI Into a Structured Lens on the World Can Mobilize Communities.DJ Adam Skerrett will serve as Master of Ceremonies, facilitating discussion and encouraging audience participation rather than traditional lecture-style presentations.In addition to speaker sessions, CBM Marketing Solutions will host a live demonstration of its AI-connected CRM and automation systems. Attendees will see how AI integrates with SMS marketing, email campaigns, content creation workflows, lead tracking, and customer engagement tools. The demonstration reflects the agency’s broader philosophy: technology should enhance operational clarity and measurable growth.Over the past several years, CBM has deployed AI strategies across a diverse client base — from service-based businesses to regional enterprises — supporting everything from advanced keyword mapping and SEO structuring to automated lead capture systems and real-time analytics dashboards. These implementations position the firm among the leading digital marketing agencies in Arizona operating at the intersection of AI and integrated marketing systems.The setting at Alcantara Vineyards provides a distinct backdrop for the conversation. Located along the Verde River, the venue allows for a hybrid format of structured programming and informal networking. Organizers have intentionally created space for connection, recognizing that innovation often emerges through collaborative discussion.Regional business leaders note that the Verde Valley continues to experience entrepreneurial growth, with increasing interest in digital systems, automation infrastructure, and AI-powered marketing. By hosting this event locally, Walksler aims to ensure that Northern Arizona remains part of broader technology conversations occurring statewide.“At its core, this event is about awareness,” Walksler added. “AI creates opportunity in the workplace — from product enhancement and customer communication to training, resourcing, and strategic planning. But it has to be implemented responsibly and intentionally. We want business owners to leave informed, inspired, and equipped to ask better questions.”About CBM Marketing SolutionsCBM Marketing Solutions is a Sedona-headquartered digital marketing and technology agency serving clients locally and nationwide. Known for its social media management and digital marketing services, the company also provides AI-connected CRM systems, marketing dashboard solutions, automation workflows, advertising strategy, and press distribution. Through its CBM Marketing Suite, the agency integrates artificial intelligence across communication channels, analytics platforms, and lead generation systems to support measurable growth.

