TMA Accounting Named PASBA’s Accounting Firm of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Accounting, an accounting firm providing accounting, tax, and payroll services to small businesses, announced that the Professional Association of Small Business Accountants (PASBA) has named TMA its Accounting Firm of the Year for 2025 in the Large Firm category.

PASBA, a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping accounting firms serve small businesses, recognizes firms that demonstrate strong leadership, disciplined processes, and a clear commitment to helping small business clients succeed.

A Commitment to Small Business Success

Each year, PASBA’s Accounting Firm of the Year award recognizes a firm that leads the profession forward while delivering measurable impact to its clients.

TMA’s approach is built on a simple belief: owning and operating a successful small business shouldn’t be so complex or difficult.

Many small business owners find it challenging to keep accurate records, manage payroll processes, and stay compliant with changing tax laws. Without dependable systems, this can lead to unnecessary stress and costly surprises. TMA simplifies this by providing small business owners with a competent and caring team to help with bookkeeping, payroll, and business taxes all under one roof.

“We believe that owning and operating a successful small business shouldn’t be so hard,” said Tyler Thompson, Founder and President of TMA Accounting. “Our team is committed to providing clear guidance and reliable support so business owners can focus on leading and growing their businesses with confidence.”

About TMA Accounting

For more than 25 years, TMA Accounting has been helping small businesses succeed. Offering a range of services, including bookkeeping, accounting, tax, and payroll services, TMA helps make it easier to operate a successful business.

