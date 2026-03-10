Social Sciences & Humanities Services Market to Grow at 15.2% CAGR During 2026–2030, Reaching $139.59 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Social Sciences & Humanities Services Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The social sciences and humanities services sector has witnessed impressive growth in recent years, driven by expanding research initiatives and an increasing demand for insights into human behavior and societal development. As the importance of these disciplines continues to rise, the market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this evolving field.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Social Sciences and Humanities Services Market

The social sciences and humanities services market has expanded rapidly, with its value rising from $70.38 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $79.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This past growth is largely attributed to the growth of academic and research institutions, increased government-sponsored social research programs, a growing need for socioeconomic analyses, heightened demand for behavioral studies, and the availability of structured methodologies for research.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge further, reaching $139.59 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 15.2%. Factors expected to drive this expansion include the growing use of advanced analytics in social research, increased funding for digital humanities projects, rising demand for assessments that measure policy impact, broader interdisciplinary research efforts, and a focused interest in global development studies. Key trends anticipated to shape the market during this period involve the adoption of digital research platforms, enhanced use of data analytics in social sciences, growing policy-driven research, expansion of cross-cultural and international studies, and a stronger emphasis on evidence-based decision-making.

Understanding the Nature of Social Sciences and Humanities Services

Social sciences and humanities services encompass activities that deepen global cultural understanding by studying human societies across the world. These fields adopt a scientific and analytical approach to examining human behavior, focusing on relationships, societal dynamics, and cultural practices on a broad scale. The research conducted in these disciplines plays a crucial role in interpreting human interactions and societal trends through systematic and empirical methods.

Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Social Sciences and Humanities Services Market

A major catalyst for the market’s growth is the increasing need to comprehend human behavior in order to identify and solve social challenges. Behavioral analysis is essential for tackling issues across social, business, personal, governmental, and environmental domains. These services help uncover people’s perceptions, motivations, decision-making processes, and habitual behaviors that often operate unconsciously. To illustrate, in November 2023, the American Psychological Association (APA) reported that 50% of adults aged 18 to 34 in the US experienced mental illnesses, while the 35 to 44 age group showed the largest rise in diagnoses, with 45% affected. This highlights the critical role of understanding human behavior to address societal problems, driving demand for social sciences and humanities services.

Leading Regional Markets in Social Sciences and Humanities Services

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for social sciences and humanities services globally, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest region. The market analysis also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market distribution and growth patterns.

