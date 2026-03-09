Palmetto Moon Expands Florida Footprint, Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Pensacola on May 2

The energy and community spirit we’ve experienced in Destin and Panama City Beach have been incredible, and we’re looking forward to building those same connections here in Pensacola.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is continuing its Florida growth with the announcement of a new store opening at Cordova Mall (5100 N 9th Ave, Suite B201, Pensacola, FL 32504), with a Grand Opening scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026.The Pensacola location marks Palmetto Moon’s sixth store in Florida, building on the strong momentum created by recent Grand Openings along the Gulf Coast in Destin and Panama City Beach. As the brand continues expanding across the Sunshine State, Pensacola represents the next exciting chapter in bringing its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience to Florida communities.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and seasonal favorites that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.“We’re excited to continue growing in Florida and to bring Palmetto Moon to Pensacola,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “The energy and community spirit we’ve experienced in Destin and Panama City Beach have been incredible, and we’re looking forward to building those same connections here. Pensacola is a vibrant Gulf Coast city, and we’re proud to expand our presence in this region.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Old Row, Turtlebox, Rainbow Sandals, and Chubbies, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The store will also feature an assortment of collegiate styles alongside the brand’s wide selection of lifestyle apparel and accessories.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with stores across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, with a growing footprint throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and stay up to date on all Grand Opening details by visiting the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event updates, reminders, and sneak peeks leading up to opening day. The Grand Opening Celebration will feature exclusive offers, giveaways, and prizes throughout the day as Palmetto Moon officially welcomes the Pensacola community to its newest location.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Pensacola location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

