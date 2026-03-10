Final Days to File: TaxZerone Reminds S Corporations and Partnerships to Submit Forms 1120-S and 1065 by March 16, 2026

Business Tax Forms - Form 1120-S and Form 1065

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal filing deadline only days away, TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is reminding S corporations and partnerships across the United States to submit their 2025 business income tax returns before Monday, March 16, 2026. Because the traditional March 15 deadline falls on a Sunday this year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has moved the filing deadline to the next business day.For business owners, tax professionals, and accountants managing pass-through entities, missing the deadline can lead to IRS penalties and compliance complications. As the deadline approaches, many businesses are working quickly to complete their returns and generate the required Schedule K-1 forms for shareholders and partners.TaxZerone provides a streamlined online solution designed specifically to simplify these filings and help businesses meet the deadline without unnecessary complexity.Business Tax Returns Due March 16, 2026S corporations and partnerships must submit the following federal returns to the IRS by the March deadline:✔️ Form 1120-S – U.S. Income Tax Return for an S Corporation, including Schedule K-1 for each shareholder.✔️ Form 1065 – U.S. Return of Partnership Income, including Schedule K-1 for each partner.These returns are essential for pass-through entities because they determine the income allocations that shareholders and partners must report on their individual tax returns.Simplifying Complex Business FilingsPreparing business tax returns often involves multiple supporting forms, financial schedules, and detailed ownership information. In addition, businesses must ensure that each shareholder or partner receives an accurate Schedule K-1.TaxZerone simplifies this process by providing a guided, cloud-based filing platform that helps businesses prepare their returns efficiently and file them electronically with the IRS.“Business tax filings for pass-through entities can become complex very quickly,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Our platform is designed to help businesses complete their returns accurately, generate Schedule K-1s automatically, and file with confidence before the deadline.”All Essential Forms & Schedules Included with Each FilingWhen you file your S Corporation (Form 1120-S) or Partnership (Form 1065) return with TaxZerone, you gain access to a wide range of supporting forms and schedules required for accurate IRS filing — all included at no extra cost. This helps ensure your return is complete, compliant, and ready for e-filing.Commonly Used Supporting Forms✔️ Form 4797 – Report sales of business property✔️ Form 4562 – Claim depreciation and amortization✔️ Form 8825 – Report rental real estate income and expenses✔️ Form 1125-A – Report cost of goods sold✔️ Form 1125-E – Report compensation of officers✔️ Form 7205 – Claim energy-efficient building deductions✔️ Form 8949 – Report sales of capital assetsAdditional Schedules — Form 1120-S Filers: TaxZerone also supports Schedule D (Form 1120-S), Schedule M-3 (Form 1120-S), Schedule B, Schedule K, Schedule L, Schedule M-1, Schedule M-2Additional Schedules — Form 1065 Filers: TaxZerone also supports Schedule D (Form 1065), Schedule M-3 (Form 1065), Schedule C (Form 1065), Schedule F (Form 1040), Form 8697, Form 8866, Schedule B-1 (Form 1065), Schedule B-2 (Form 1065), Form 8882By integrating these forms directly into the filing process, TaxZerone helps businesses avoid switching between multiple systems or software tools.Advanced Technology That Simplifies Business Tax FilingTaxZerone uses modern technology and intelligent automation to make filing business tax returns faster and more efficient for S corporations and partnerships. While many traditional tax software platforms rely on complex interfaces and manual steps, TaxZerone is designed with a technology-driven approach that simplifies the entire process.The platform includes built-in validation tools that automatically check for missing fields, calculation errors, and incomplete sections before submission. These automated checks help reduce mistakes and ensure returns are ready for filing.From entering business details to generating Schedule K-1s and completing required schedules, every step is designed for accuracy, efficiency, and a smoother filing process.A Modern E-Filing Solution for Business Tax ReturnsTaxZerone helps businesses e-file tax returns faster with automatic Schedule K-1 creation, advanced validation, secure processing, and simple pricing.✔️ Automatic Schedule K-1 Generation: TaxZerone automatically generates Schedule K-1 for every shareholder or partner at no extra cost.✔️ All Supporting Forms Included: All required IRS schedules and supporting forms are included, so you can file your return with full compliance.✔️ Advanced Error Checks: Built-in validations catch errors before submission, helping reduce IRS rejections and follow-up notices.✔️Transparent Pricing: Flat-fee pricing with no hidden charges—what you see at checkout is exactly what you pay.✔️ Real-Time IRS Acknowledgment: Receive confirmation as soon as the IRS accepts the return after successful e-filing.✔️ Secure Filing: Industry-standard encryption protects your sensitive financial data throughout the entire filing process.✔️ Flexible K-1 Delivery: Send Schedule K-1 securely to partners or shareholders via ZeroneVault or by postal mail.Need More Time to File? Request an Extension with Form 7004.If a business is not prepared to file its complete return by March 16, it must still take action before the deadline by filing Form 7004 , the automatic extension of time to file. TaxZerone fully supports Form 7004 e-filing — and businesses that prepay for their Form 1120-S or 1065 filing on TaxZerone can e-file their Form 7004 extension for FREE.Important: An extension grants additional time to file, not additional time to pay any tax owed. Taxes due must still be paid by March 16 to avoid interest and penalties.Transparent Pricing for Business FilersTaxZerone offers business tax return filing for Forms 1120-S and 1065 at $179.99 per return, with:✔️ No recurring subscriptions✔️ No additional module fees✔️ No hidden costsThis straightforward pricing model allows businesses and tax professionals to complete their filings confidently without worrying about unexpected charges or complicated pricing structures.Dedicated Support for Businesses and Tax ProfessionalsTaxZerone offers reliable support to ensure a smooth and hassle-free filing experience. Our team is available to assist businesses and tax professionals at every step of the e-filing process.✔️ Live Chat Assistance✔️ Email Support✔️ Phone Support“At TaxZerone, our mission is to make business tax filing simple, secure, and accurate. Whether you’re filing for your own business or managing returns for multiple clients, our platform and support team are here to help you stay compliant with confidence.”Year-Round Filing SolutionsBeyond business income tax returns, TaxZerone supports a wide range of federal tax filings used by businesses, nonprofits, and payroll providers throughout the year. These include:☑️ Information returns such as W-2, 1099, 1098, and 5498 series, as well as ACA forms☑️ Employment tax forms, including Forms 941, 940, 943, 944, and 945☑️ Extension requests such as Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397☑️Nonprofit filings within the Form 990 series, Form 5227, and CA Form 199☑️ Excise tax filings such as Form 2290 and Form 8849☑️ Essential forms including W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI ReportsThis broad support allows organizations to manage multiple filing obligations from a single secure platform.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers electronic filing solutions for businesses, tax professionals, nonprofits, and payroll providers. The platform supports a wide range of federal tax filings including business income tax returns, employment tax forms, information returns, extension requests, and nonprofit filings.Built with a focus on accuracy, automation, and security, TaxZerone helps organizations simplify compliance and complete their tax filings efficiently.For more information about electronic filing and business tax solutions, visit www.taxzerone.com

