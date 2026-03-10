The Roof Guys Announces Participation in Florida’s My Safe Florida Home Program

The Roof Guys participate in the MSFH program.

The Roof Guys, a family-owned Ocala-based roofing contractor, is participating in statewide My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program.

Our role is to keep the work scope clear, keep scheduling organized, and provide complete documentation so the project can move through the [MSFH] program steps as quickly as possible.” — Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Guys, a family-owned and Ocala-based roofing contractor serving Central Florida since 2001, is participating in the statewide My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program. The Roof Guys aim to help eligible homeowners complete roof-related hurricane mitigation improvements recommended through the MSFH process, with an emphasis on clear scopes of work, accurate estimating, and documentation that supports program requirements.Florida’s My Safe Florida Home program is designed to help homeowners identify practical improvements that can reduce storm damage. The process begins with a program inspection that evaluates certain wind-related components and results in a report outlining recommended upgrades. For homeowners who meet program requirements, grant funding may be available to help offset the cost of approved improvements listed in that inspection report.As a participating My Safe Florida Home contractor , The Roof Guys review the inspection report with the homeowner, explain which roof-related items are being recommended, and prepare estimates that match those recommendations. The Roof Guys will then schedule and complete the approved improvements with their licensed and insured crews, coordinating permits where required and maintaining a job file that supports program closeout.“For homeowners who qualify, this program can help cover part of the cost of home upgrades,” said Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys. “Our role is to keep the work scope clear, keep scheduling organized, and provide complete documentation so the project can move through the program steps as quickly as possible.”In addition to supporting homeowners through the improvement phase, The Roof Guys will focus on communication and job readiness, including confirming product selections, outlining the scope in plain language, and identifying any site conditions that could affect installation before work begins. The company’s goal is to reduce common project delays by confirming documentation needs early and keeping homeowners informed about what is needed at each milestone.About My Safe Florida Home (MSFH)My Safe Florida Home is a statewide program focused on hurricane mitigation. Homeowners start by applying for the program and completing the required inspection, which produces a report with recommended improvements. Eligible homeowners may then pursue grant funding for approved items in that report by obtaining contractor estimates and completing the recommended work. After the work is finished, the program process includes a final verification step to confirm completion.About The Roof GuysThe Roof Guys is Florida-native-owned and based in Ocala, Florida. Serving Central Florida since 2001, the company provides roof repair roof replacement , and hurricane mitigation improvements for residential properties. The Roof Guys holds both a Florida Roofing License CCC1330835 and a Florida Building License CRC1330974.

