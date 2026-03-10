The Look Company Becomes First in the Visual Engagement Industry to Achieve G7 Colorspace Master Qualification

The achievement follows the company's 8-color printing capabilities rollout, enabling a broader color gamut while meeting the industry’s most rigorous standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Look Company, creators of large-scale visual branding for retail, sport and event environments, has achieved G7 Colorspace Master Qualification from Idealliance—the third and most stringent level of G7 compliance. The company is the first in the visual engagement industry, which spans large-format textile and graphics printing, retail displays and immersive brand experiences, to reach this level of validation.

G7 Colorspace Master Qualification recognizes a company’s ability to reproduce color with exceptional accuracy and consistency across the full color spectrum, including primary and secondary colors, complex gradients, neutrals and extended hues. To achieve this certification, printers must meet extremely tight tolerances across the entire color space and demonstrate measurable precision and repeatability.

The Look Company achieved this milestone through its continued investment in advanced printing technology, including its eight-color, 600 DPI capabilities, along with its rigorous color management processes and ongoing technical training. While the eight-color platform strengthened overall color capabilities and expanded achievable gamut beyond traditional CMYK production, it was the company’s disciplined approach to process control, gray balance accuracy and cross-device consistency that ultimately enabled it to meet the strict standards required for G7 Colorspace Master Qualification.

The company produces work for some of the world’s most recognizable brands and events, including Formula 1, FIFA and the NHL, along with retail partners such as Lululemon, Skechers and Walmart. The certification reinforces the level of precision and consistency behind the projects produced within their North American facilities, whether they be large-scale stadium graphics or immersive in-store environments and textile installations.

“Color is one of the most powerful elements of a brand’s identity. Our 8-color printing capabilities have enabled us to offer brands a broader and more dynamic color range than the industry has ever provided before,” said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. “Now, with the G7 Colorspace Master Qualification, our clients and partners can be confident that this expanded color range is delivered with the highest level of consistency and control.”

This certification marks the culmination of a multi-year effort to achieve the industry’s highest standards for color management and print validation. The Look Company previously achieved G7 Grayscale compliance, followed by G7 Targeted certification in 2022.

About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Burlington and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Master Certified Facility and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.