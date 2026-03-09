FranCoach Founder Tim Parmeter Named Among Top 100 Influencers in Franchising

Recognition highlights Parmeter’s impact through the Franchising 101 Podcast, Franchising 360 TV Show, and franchise ownership education initiatives

My mission has always been to help people understand what franchising really is and how it can be an incredible vehicle for entrepreneurship.” — Tim Parmeter

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Parmeter, founder and CEO of FranCoach , has once again been named to the Top 100 Influencers in Franchising list by SEO Samba, a leading provider of marketing technology and digital solutions for franchise brands.The annual list recognizes individuals who are helping shape the future of franchising through thought leadership, education, media influence, and industry innovation.Parmeter has become a prominent voice in the franchising industry through his work helping individuals explore franchise ownership as a path to business ownership and financial independence. As the founder of FranCoach, he and his team have guided hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs through the process of identifying and investing in franchise opportunities.In addition to leading FranCoach, Parmeter is the host of the Franchising 101 Podcast, one of the most widely followed podcasts in the franchise space, featuring interviews with industry leaders, franchisors, and successful franchise owners. He is also co-host of Franchising 360, a television series focused on the realities and opportunities within the franchising industry.“Being recognized among the top influencers in franchising is truly an honor,” said Parmeter. “My mission has always been to help people understand what franchising really is and how it can be an incredible vehicle for entrepreneurship. I’m grateful to play a role in helping educate and guide people who are exploring business ownership.”Through FranCoach, Parmeter and his team work closely with individuals seeking to become franchise owners, providing education, coaching, and introductions to vetted franchise brands across a wide range of industries. Parmeter’s growing media presence—including the Franchising 101 Podcast and Franchising 360—has helped bring greater transparency and education to the franchise industry, reaching thousands of listeners, viewers, and prospective business owners.SEO Samba’s Top 100 Influencers in Franchising list recognizes individuals who are making a measurable impact through industry leadership, digital influence, and contributions to the growth and understanding of franchising.For more information about FranCoach or to learn more about franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.francoach.net About FranCoach: FranCoach is a franchise consulting and coaching firm dedicated to helping individuals explore and pursue franchise ownership. Through a personalized education-first approach, FranCoach guides candidates through the process of understanding franchising, evaluating opportunities, and connecting with franchise brands that align with their goals. The company also produces the Franchising 101 Podcast and the television show Franchising 360, which focus on educating and informing future franchise owners.

