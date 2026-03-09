World Glaucoma Week 2026 mobilizes five continents amid the global rise of the leading cause of irreversible blindness

Glaucoma Photo

Press release on World Glaucoma Week 2026, a global campaign by the World Glaucoma Association mobilizing five continents from March 8 to 14.

FLORIANóPOLIS, SANTA CATARINA, BRAZIL, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Glaucoma Week 2026 mobilizes five continents amid the global rise of the leading cause of irreversible blindnessWHO estimates 100 million people will be affected by 2040More than 600 simultaneous activities across five continents are expected to mark World Glaucoma Week 2026, from March 8 to 14, mobilizing healthcare professionals, institutions, and patient organizations in response to the growing burden of the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. Coordinated by the World Glaucoma Association (WGA), the global campaign reinforces a central message: early detection preserves vision.According to widely cited international epidemiological data, approximately 78 million people currently live with glaucoma worldwide, a figure projected to exceed 100 million by 2040 due to global population aging. Despite this increasing impact, between 50% and 90% of patients in developed countries and up to 90% in developing countries remain unaware that they have the disease. Glaucoma progresses silently and presents no symptoms in its early stages, which is why it is often referred to as “the silent thief of sight.”Under the theme “Uniting for a World Without Glaucoma,” the WGA’s 2026 campaign delivers a clear message: early diagnosis is the most effective way to prevent irreversible vision loss caused by glaucoma. High-risk groups include individuals over 40 years of age, those with a family history of glaucoma — who face a four- to ten-fold increased risk — people of African or Chinese descent, and individuals with myopia.Global mobilization and practical action“World Glaucoma Week has been a global WGA initiative since 2008. Every year, hundreds of activities are organized to combat glaucoma-related blindness. The disease remains highly underdiagnosed. Most individuals experience no symptoms until it is too late. Our goal is to encourage regular eye examinations, promote early detection, and prevent blindness,” said WGA President Fotis Topouzis.For 2026, the WGA aims to surpass 600 officially registered activities listed on the campaign’s website. During the week, thousands of professionals across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania will promote coordinated initiatives, including free eye screenings, public awareness campaigns, medical training sessions, landmark illuminations, digital and community outreach programs, and patient and caregiver education efforts.Global engagement has followed a consistent upward trend since the campaign’s launch in 2008, with significant expansion over the past decade. In 2025, the countries with the highest number of registered activities were India, Japan, the Philippines, Iraq, Ecuador, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Croatia, South Korea, and Spain. Countries already confirmed for 2026 include Japan, Mexico, Ghana, India, Brazil, Canada, Belgium, Egypt, Russia, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.Awareness and preventionThe objective of World Glaucoma Week 2026 is to generate measurable global impact by combining social mobilization, public awareness, and direct encouragement of preventive eye care. For the first time, the WGA will also assess the campaign’s practical impact through an international survey, targeting at least 1,000 responses, to evaluate whether the initiative influenced individuals to seek ophthalmological evaluation.Healthcare professionals, institutions, and citizens are invited to participate by registering local initiatives. Locations offering free preventive eye examinations, educational campaigns, and other activities during the week — and, in some cases, year-round — can be accessed through the official campaign website.As part of this effort, the WGA has expanded access to educational materials developed by experts and patient committees, particularly tailored to regions where diagnosis often occurs at advanced stages and the risk of visual impairment is higher.About the WGAThe World Glaucoma Association is the largest global organization dedicated to glaucoma science and care. It operates as an independent and ethical network uniting more than 90 national and regional societies committed to combating avoidable visual impairment. Bringing together specialists, researchers, and medical societies worldwide, the WGA promotes education, scientific collaboration, and coordinated global action to reduce and ultimately eliminate the impact of glaucoma and prevent irreversible vision loss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.