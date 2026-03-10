The App Economy's Rich Are Getting Richer as Top Apps Grow 16x Faster Than A Typical App

RevenueCat Report Finds Leading Apps Are Growing 80% Annually While Others Shrink by 33%, Examining the Monetization and Pricing Trends Driving the Gap

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a deep divide between apps that are succeeding and those that are being left behind in app stores, according to a new report from RevenueCat. The company that powers in-app purchases for more than 50,000 apps has documented that leaders in the app space are capturing outsized growth, while everyone else sees far more modest gains – or even declines in Part 1 of its 2026 State of Subscription Apps report. While the top 25% of apps are growing 80% year over year, the bottom 25% is shrinking by 33%, signaling that pricing, growth and conversion strategies used by top apps are dominating those employed by lower performers.

More apps than ever were launched in app stores over the last year, thanks to vibecoding and the removal of other barriers to app creation. This has left consumers inundated with options and created a winner-takes-all environment, where creativity and app experiences alone aren’t enough to succeed. App performance is equally dictated by business mechanics, such as revenue models, pricing and subscription durations. It’s against this backdrop that apps that operate in an increasingly vanishing middle will need to shift their strategies to keep up or die by default.

RevenueCat manages $1B/month in app subscription transactions, or 20% of all subscription app revenue. The company set out to determine what makes the highest performing apps stand apart from everyone else. Its new report looks at data from over 115,000 apps across all app categories, covering more than $16 billion in revenue.

Moderate growth used to be considered safe–now it puts apps in a danger zone.

Apps that live in the middle ground between top and bottom performers are growing around 5% year over year. While this moderate incline used to be solid ground, now that gradual growth is being eclipsed by the sheer speed at which top performers are scaling.

The top 10% of apps grew 306% YOY last year, showing a large jump between even top performers and leaders. This highlights clearly that apps with mid-level growth have far to go in order to catch up - and need to make that leap or risk falling into the bottom.

New apps are entering an increasingly cutthroat market.

As new apps continue to be launched, individual creators are now entering a competitive market where the baseline for success is dropping. Across the board, the percentage of newly launched apps hitting any revenue milestone has declined year-over-year.

This shows that not only is the middle class shrinking for existing apps, but fewer new apps are even making it into the middle ground to begin with.

● Last year 19% of all new apps reached $1k in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in their first two years. This year, that number has dropped to 17%.

● And, even fewer made it to the $10k MRR mark, with the percentage of apps declining from 5.3% to 4.6%.

Higher-priced apps achieve nearly 6x the realized lifetime value that lower-priced apps do after one year - but retain less users.

Although high priced apps may see more lifetime value in the short term, this doesn’t always translate to the long game. Especially with the general economy mirroring what is happening with the app economy, users stick with lower prices longer - unless they’re seeing indisputable value from their higher priced apps.

● High priced apps have a median realized lifetime value of $62.19 per user after one year, which is nearly 6x low priced apps’ at $10.69 per user.

● However, although high priced apps may make more revenue in the first year from their customers, lower priced apps have the last laugh. While high priced apps see a 23% median retention rate, lower priced apps are holding on to users for longer with a 36% median retention rate.

“Three years ago, about 2,000 new subscription apps launched every month. Today that number is almost 15,000. AI removed a decade old supply constraint on apps, and now we're going to have to process this glut of apps as consumer demand most likely lags. This will be seen as more competition, higher CACs, and higher churn,” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat. “But the silver lining is that this is an initial shock. New apps are being invented with new capabilities never seen before, built for niches never before economically viable. This smorgasbord of software will, in itself, incur more demand as consumers find more solutions to their problems in the app stores.”

Apps whose features are exclusive to paid users convert 5x better than those with free options.

At the same time, app creators shouldn’t be afraid of charging for features. Being under the illusion of “saving” customers by giving them free options in reality results in money left on the table.

● Apps with hard paywalls convert 11% of users compared to freemium apps which only convert 2%. And those converted users stay with retention at the one year mark for hard paywalls (27%) nearly identical to freemium’s (28%).

● Hard paywalled apps also make more per install seeing up to around $2.32 after two weeks versus freemium’s 27 cents.

As the app market continues to evolve, the challenge is no longer launching an app to market - it's optimizing it for long-term success. The difference between growth and shrinkage now lies in behind-the-scenes monetization strategies. More details into how apps from different industries are performing, what’s working and what’s not, can be found in Part 1 of the State of Subscriptions App Report here.



