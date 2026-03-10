LOOK UP Times Square Expands to to the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE Curator Rachel D. Vancelette 2025/2026 Thanksgiving Day 2025, Times Square New York Nathan Brujis “Pachamama” Nathan Brujis 2025 Oil on linen 8 ft x 6.5 ft. (2.4 m x 2 m) Kevin Frest Palazzo Mora Venice Italy

Global Creative Movement Brings Multimedia Installation and Art to European Cultural Centre: Contemporary Artists and Creative Industry Members Announced

Where sky meets water, Venice reminds us to look upward. Sailors once navigated by the stars. LOOK UP continues this timeless gesture, inviting us to lift our gaze and rediscover connection.” — Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOOK UP, the global creative-experiential movement founded by curator Rachel D. Vancelette, will expand to the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia with a new presentation at Palazzo Mora as part of Personal Structures: Confluence exhibition, organized by the European Cultural Centre.

Originally launched in Times Square in 2025, LOOK UP transforms everyday urban space into a site of reflection, connection, and collective imagination. The project merges art, technology, storytelling, and public participation through an open-air gallery concept designed for a new era of creativity.

The initiative began with a simple yet powerful question: What does LOOK UP mean to you?

Artists, cultural leaders, thinkers, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and writers from more than forty sectors of the creative industries were invited to respond through one-minute video works presented across monumental digital screens in Times Square, forming a global open-air gallery that reached millions of viewers at the crossroads of culture and commerce. Through integrated QR codes and immersive digital experiences, audiences accessed extended content, creator information, and digital archives, transforming human encounters into real time exchanges.

Following the success of the project’s Times Square debut, curator Rachel Vancelette received a private invitation from the European Cultural Centre to bring LOOK UP to Venice. The project will be presented in parallel with the Venice Biennale, one of the most significant cultural gatherings in the world.

The LOOK UP Times Square: Venice Biennale presentation will feature a curated selection of contemporary artworks alongside the project’s growing archive of video reflections, bridging the digital and physical realms of artistic expression while exploring themes of awareness, elevation, and human connection into the LOOK UP movement.

Contemporary artists participating in the Venice presentation include:

Nathan Brujis (Peru)

Karen Bystedt x Shepard Fairey (USA)

Micheline Klagsbrun (UK)

Roald Bradstock (UK)

Rossella Vasta (Italy)

Arturo Casanova (Italy)

Lindsey Nobel (USA)

Matt Engers (USA)

The exhibition will present over one hundred one-minute video reflections from voices across the global creative community responding to the question “What does LOOK UP mean to you?” These videos form a growing human archive of perspectives from artists, cultural leaders, and innovators across disciplines. Featured selected participants coming from LOOK UP Times Square include: Michel Haddi, Andy Gotts, Jacqulyn Buglisi of Buglisi Dance Theatre, Gordana Biernat, Helene Beck, Greg Miller of Dance Parade, Nikki Haskell, Max Tucci, Laura Geller, Kreemart, Karin Ebbesson, Juan Garaizabal, Payal Parekh, Diane Detalle, Jeff Rogers, Consequence of Energy, INViDA, Yanze Xiong, Charlotte Stone, Taye Yun, The Perfect World Foundation, Deborah Yasinsky, Ash Ruiz, among many other international voices.

Presented within the historic setting of Palazzo Mora, an important 300 year old Venetian Palazzo, the exhibition will run May 9 through November 22, 2026, expanding the project’s dialogue about collective awareness and shared human experience. The presentation is supported by Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions, the global creative agency founded by Rachel Vancelette & INTROXPERT IX, a platform connecting creative minds with cultural initiatives around the world. Sponsors: Tenute Bianchino Winery, Nick Bagatelos, Doug Bradbury, Diana Oehrli. Full list to be announced.

The arrival of LOOK UP in Venice carries a poetic historical resonance. For centuries, travelers navigating the Mediterranean relied on the night sky to guide them toward the city, using constellations as their compass across the dark waters of the lagoon. In many ways, the project symbolically reverses that ancient journey. Instead of sailors looking up to find Venice, visitors in Venice are invited to LOOK UP once more this time through art, voices, and creative expression that reconnect humanity with the shared sky above. The exhibition room with a window that looks out, the installation becomes a contemporary echo of an ancient gesture, reminding us that for millennia the stars have guided human exploration, shaped mythology, and inspired reflection. In this sense, LOOK UP’s arrival in Venice feels almost inevitable, as if the city has always existed at the intersection of art, navigation, and the sky.

United by a shared spirit of reflection and awareness, the participating artists bring diverse cultural perspectives to the central question at the heart of LOOK UP. Nathan Brujis (Peru), Karen Bystedt x Shepard Fairey (USA), Micheline Klagsbrun (UK), Roald Bradstock (UK), Rossella Vasta (Italy), Arturo Casanova (Italy), Lindsey Nobel (USA), and Matt Engers (USA) each approach the theme through distinct artistic languages, yet their works converge in a collective invitation to pause, observe, and reconnect. Spanning continents and disciplines, these artists contribute to a dialogue that reflects both personal interpretation and universal human experience. Through painting, sculpture, prints, photography and conceptual practice, their contributions expand the meaning of LOOK UP transforming the exhibition into a constellation of voices that bridge geography, culture, and imagination.

Announcements from VGAA highlight several upcoming moments across art and performance. Clusters of Energy, the new catalogue by artist Nathan Brujis, is now available for pre-sale through Snap Collective at https://shop.snap-collective.com/products/clusters-of-energy-by-nathan-brujis, presenting a vibrant look into the artist’s evolving abstract practice. A new catalogue by artist Micheline Klagsbrun will launch on March 15, offering insight into studio practice and history. In celebration of Women’s History Month, jazz vocal powerhouse Whitney Marchelle Jackson will perform on March 11 at The Five Spot Jazz Dinner Club. Jackson will be joined by an elite ensemble featuring Lonnie Plaxico (bass),Maria Koensnik (drums) and Kiyoko Layne (piano) artists whose careers span generations of jazz excellence and international performance with sets at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Reservations are available at www.fivespotjazz.com.

Private sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and brands seeking to align with the international cultural dialogue of LOOK UP: Times Square to Venice. Sponsors receive visibility through select program materials, digital platforms, and exhibition communications, connecting brands with a global audience of artists, cultural leaders and visitors participating in the 61st International Venice Biennale Deadline:April 15th. These partnerships support the realization of the project and required sponsorship for our participation with European Cultural Centre. Sponsors align with our mission of creativity, reflection, and human connection. If you would like to become a sponsor: info@vancelette.com

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO VENICE

