Kevin Makes Sense Media to Produce New Video Series for Miami Based International Aviation Consultation Firm

Award-winning production firm partners with international aviation advisory company to launch series focused on private aircraft ownership and industry insight.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Makes Sense Media , an award-winning creative production and brand strategy firm led by veteran video producer and marketing strategist Kevin Neff , has been selected to produce a new online video series for aviation advisory firm Miami Jet titled “JET TALK…with Miami Jet.” The web-based series will be hosted by Miami Jet President Greg Hermans and will feature conversations and expert insights surrounding private aviation, aircraft ownership, and the global marketplace for private aircraft acquisitions, appraisals, and management.Produced by Kevin Makes Sense Media, the series is designed to provide viewers with engaging and informative discussions drawn from Miami Jet’s extensive experience advising aircraft owners and buyers around the world. “We felt this was a great opportunity to work with Kevin Neff and his award-winning team,” said Greg Hermans, President of Miami Jet. “Their creative approach to storytelling and brand-driven video production made them the ideal partner to help bring this series to life.”Episodes of “JET TALK…with Miami Jet” will be released online and distributed across digital platforms, providing aviation professionals, aircraft owners, and prospective buyers valuable insight into the complexities of private aircraft acquisition, valuation, and management in today’s international aviation market.Kevin Neff, founder of Kevin Makes Sense Media, said the collaboration reflects the growing importance of video-driven communication for companies looking to share their expertise and industry leadership.“Video allows companies to communicate their experience and perspective in a much more dynamic way,” said Neff. “We’re excited to work with Miami Jet to create a series that highlights their international expertise while providing meaningful insights into the world of private aviation ownership and the acquisition marketplace.” With more than three decades of experience in brand strategy, Kevin Makes Sense Media works with organizations across multiple industries to develop compelling visual content and marketing initiatives designed to elevate brand presence and audience engagement.Production of “JET TALK…with Miami Jet” is currently underway, with episodes expected to begin releasing in the spring of this year.About Kevin Makes Sense Media: Kevin Makes Sense Media is a creative production and brand strategy firm founded by award-winning producer and marketing strategist Kevin Neff. The company partners with local, regional, and national organizations to develop high-impact video content, marketing campaigns, and brand storytelling initiatives designed to help businesses stand out in competitive markets.About Miami Jet: Miami Jet is an international aviation advisory firm specializing in private aircraft acquisitions, appraisals, and management. The company works with aircraft owners, buyers, and aviation stakeholders around the world, providing strategic guidance, valuation expertise, and operational management solutions designed to maximize the value and performance of private aircraft assets.

JET TALK with Miami Jet

