DELNORA IS 'LOOKING FOR THE LIGHT' IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO SONG AND COMPANION VIDEO TO BE FEATURED IN UPCOMING FILM RELEASE

Dreama Denver, T Graham Brown, Delnora and Video Director, Chris Hudson Delnora on the set while filming the music video

As the song says, I would encourage everyone to keep looking for the light and to shine their light as bright as they can with the gifts they’re given.” — Positive country singer-songwriter, Delnora

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive country singer-songwriter Delnora has officially wrapped production on the music video for her upcoming single, “Looking for the Light.” Her latest release is a heartfelt anthem of hope and perseverance, co-written with Nashville hitmaker Jeff Bates and co-produced, mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominee Josh Swift (Lyle Lovett, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver). The song is featured on Delnora’s multi-award-winning album, Blank Page.Filmed on location in East Nashville and at picturesque Harpeth River State Park in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, the video captures the uplifting spirit and authentic Appalachian storytelling of Delnora’s music. It is set against the rich cultural backdrop of Music City and Middle Tennessee. “Looking for the Light” delivers a powerful visual narrative that mirrors the song’s message of faith, resilience, and finding hope even in life’s darkest moments.Two versions of the “Looking For The Light” video were filmed simultaneously. The first is a performance clip that focuses on Delnora’s heartfelt performance and highlights the song’s journey from darkness to light. The second is a companion video to an upcoming feature film currently in production. This film will feature “Looking For The Light” in its soundtrack and include tie-ins with the movie's cast. More details on the film will be released at a future date.Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown makes a cameo appearance in “Looking For The Light.” The Grammy-nominated legacy country artist has 3 #1 hits, 10 additional Top 10 hits, and a career spanning four decades. His latest album, “From Muscle Shoals To Memphis,” features duets with Wynonna, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam, and more. Actress and award-winning author Dreama Denver https://dreamadenver.com also appears in “Looking For The Light.” Dreama is the wife of beloved American icon and late Gilligan’s Island star Bob Denver. She starred with Bob in dozens of stage productions, television, and personal appearances, and her latest book is “Island To Icon,” which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the timeless TV classic.“We all had so much fun together making this video! And what an honor to work with a legend like T. Graham Brown again. I also loved that my friend Dreama Denver, who now lives in my wonderful hometown of Princeton, West Virginia, could join us in Nashville. I was so thankful for the team that came together to believe in me and in this special song. As the song says, I would encourage everyone to keep looking for the light and to shine their light as bright as they can with the gifts they’re given,” said Delnora.The “Looking For The Light” video project brought together an impressive creative team, headed by Director of Photography Chris Hudson, who previously collaborated with Delnora on her 2025 holiday video releases “I Can’t Wait for Christmas to Get Here” and “Rat a Tat Tat”. Hudson’s creative vision once again brought Delnora’s warmth and authenticity to the screen, complementing her signature positive country sound. Veteran Nashville casting director and WSM radio veteran Karen Keeley was also part of the production team, along with Spectrum Sounds’ Matthew Neal (Tyler Farr, Kim Walker-Smith). The “Looking For The Light” video executive producer is National Conference of Personal Managers https://ncopm.com National V.P. Burke Allen, who also serves as Delnora’s personal manager.Delnora is scheduled to perform next on the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 6th during the ICMA’s (Inspirational Country Music Awards), where she is a multiple award nominee. Tickets are available at https://www.opry.com/show/2026-04-06-30th-annual-inspirational-country-music-awards-at-4-30-pm . The official release date for the “Looking For The Light” video is slated for April 20th, 2026. With “Looking for the Light,” Delnora continues to inspire audiences with a message that resonates now more than ever: no matter the journey, there is always light to be found.Learn more about Delnora at https://www.delnora.com

