Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Washington Dulles Named Best Casual Dining Concept in the Country

Rappahannock brings a true sense of place to Dulles - rooted in Virginia, executed with craft, and designed for the pace of travel.” — Bob Stanton, Senior Vice President, Business Development at SSP

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rappahannock Oyster Company today announced that Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) has been named Best Casual Dining Concept, Large Airports, at the 2026 Airport Experience Awards, one of the airport concessions industry’s highest honors.Presented during the 2026 Airport Experience Conference, the Airport Experience Awards celebrate excellence in airport dining and the overall passenger experience.Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Dulles International is operated by SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide.“Airports are one of the most demanding hospitality environments in the country,” said Ryan Croxton, co-owner of Rappahannock Oyster Company. “The team at Dulles has executed at a high level while staying true to what makes Rappahannock special: craft, consistency, and a genuine respect for the product. We’re proud of what’s been built—and grateful for this recognition.”Founded in 1899 and revitalized for modern aquaculture in the early 2000s, Rappahannock Oyster Company is a family-owned Virginia oyster farm that grows, harvests, and ships oysters nationwide, and operates a small group of restaurants rooted in a farm-driven approach to seafood. The recognition arrives as the company heads into spring—launching seed season at its Virginia farm and preparing seasonal programming across its restaurants, including Cherry Blossom season at its Washington, D.C. Wharf location.“For more than a century, our family’s story has been tied to the water,” said Travis Croxton, co-owner of Rappahannock Oyster Company. “To have a dining presence inside Washington Dulles where travelers can sit down, take a breath, and taste Virginia—oyster by oyster—still feels like a full-circle moment.”While best known for its local oysters, the Dulles location has become a traveler favorite for menu standouts like the Rapp Burger and the Fried Chicken Sandwich with pimento cheese—a reminder that the concept goes well beyond the raw bar.“This award reflects what’s possible when a great airport partner and a great local brand share the same standards,” said Senior Vice President, Business Development at SSP, Bob Stanton. “Rappahannock brings a true sense of place to Dulles—rooted in Virginia, executed with craft, and designed for the pace of travel. We’re proud of our teams and grateful to our partners for trusting us with something so iconic.”"Rappahannock Oyster Bar demonstrates our strong commitment to showcasing the unique heritage, flavors, and charm of Virginia at Dulles," said Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington Partnership. "Through innovative partnerships and a focus on excellence, the legacy of this fourth-generation oyster farm continues to thrive. We congratulate our team and partners for elevating the dining experience at Dulles and for earning one of the industry's highest honors."“This recognition reflects a commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience that represents the region we serve,” said Jaimini Erskine, Airports Authority vice president for marketing and concessions. “Rappahannock Oyster Bar celebrates Virginia’s culinary heritage while meeting the high expectations of the travelers coming through our international gateway airport. We’re proud of the partnership and elated to see this locally rooted concept honored on a national stage.”The award underscores the continuing evolution of Washington Dulles International Airport’s dining program, highlighting concepts that deliver regional authenticity and a strong passenger experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.