Alejandro Hernandez III Expands Strategic Advisory Platform for Complex Real Estate and Estate Assets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III , Founder and Principal Advisor of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced the continued expansion of the firm’s advisory services focused on strategic oversight of complex real estate assets held within trusts, estates, and high-value portfolios.Operating at the intersection of real estate, fiduciary strategy, and estate administration, ARH Global Advisors provides independent advisory services to trustees, estate administrators, attorneys, fiduciaries, and high-net-worth families navigating complex property holdings.Real estate frequently represents the largest and most complex asset class within high-value estates, often requiring specialized oversight during probate, trust administration, asset restructuring, and generational wealth transitions.Through ARH Global Advisors, Hernandez provides strategic advisory and coordination for trust-owned and estate-controlled real estate, helping fiduciaries and families evaluate asset disposition, portfolio strategy, valuation considerations, and transaction planning.“Real estate assets within estates often carry legal, financial, and fiduciary implications that extend far beyond a traditional brokerage transaction,” Hernandez said. “Our role is to provide independent strategic guidance so fiduciaries and families can make informed decisions regarding complex property assets.”The firm’s advisory approach integrates real estate market expertise, legal and fiduciary insight, and strategic asset analysis, providing support in matters including:• Strategic oversight of trust and estate real estate holdings• Advisory support for fiduciaries and estate administrators• Portfolio evaluation and disposition strategy• Coordination with estate attorneys, trustees, and professional advisors• Real estate strategy in complex estate administrationsWith offices and advisory relationships spanning Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, ARH Global Advisors works with clients across major U.S. markets where real estate plays a central role in generational wealth structures.Hernandez brings more than two decades of experience advising clients on complex legal and real estate matters, including litigation, probate, trust disputes, and high-value property transactions. His multidisciplinary background informs the firm’s strategic advisory model designed to support sophisticated clients and fiduciaries managing significant property assets.ARH Global Advisors continues to expand its platform as a private advisory resource for complex real estate matters within high-value estates and portfolios.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a multidisciplinary advisory firm providing strategic guidance on real estate, estate asset oversight, and complex property portfolios for fiduciaries, families, attorneys, and investors. The firm operates across major U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Austin, supporting clients navigating sophisticated real estate and estate-related asset decisions.Media ContactAlejandro Hernandez IIIFounder & Principal AdvisorARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan • Beverly Hills • Austin

