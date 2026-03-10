EatLove and B/SPOKE Studios Announce First AI-Powered Nutrition Partnership in Boutique Fitness

Precision nutrition guidance is now integrated across B/SPOKE Studios, bringing personalized wellness to members for the first time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EatLove and B/SPOKE Studios today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership bringing clinically validated, adaptive nutrition guidance to boutique fitness members at scale. The integration makes EatLove's Nutrition Intelligenceplatform, trusted by over 10,000 clinicians globally, available to B/SPOKE members across Boston’s premier multi-format fitness studios, seamlessly weaving nutrition into their fitness experience.The partnership meets surging consumer demand for hyper-personalized wellness by merging fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle into one ecosystem. While members invest deeply in their physical training, EatLove ensures those efforts aren't lost in the kitchen. By acting as a 'nutritionist in their pocket,' EatLove provides 24/7 guidance to help members navigate the 200+ daily food decisions that ultimately drive fitness results and long-term wellbeing. Members using EatLove engage 52% more than those in traditional 1:1 nutrition counseling, demonstrating the power of always-on guidance."Community and whole-person wellness have always been in our DNA," said Mark Partin, CEO and Co-Founder of B/SPOKE Studios. "We've always known fitness is one piece of the wellness puzzle. Adding personalized nutrition guidance was the natural next step in providing a truly comprehensive offering for our clients."WHAT MEMBERS GET:Through the integration, B/SPOKE members receive access to EatLove's full Nutrition Intelligenceplatform, including:* PRECISION MEAL RECOMMENDATIONS that adapt in real time to their fitness goals, health needs, and training schedules* VOICE-ENABLED FOOD LOGGING for frictionless tracking and on-demand nutrition insights throughout the day* 360-DEGREE SUPPORT from smart grocery lists and delivery to restaurant-specific guidance, ensuring members stay on track whether they are at home or dining out.* CLINICAL-GRADE PROTOCOLS that support 97% of health conditions (including women’s health, longevity, and muscle gain), delivering expert-level guidance previously reserved for clinical settings.* POPULAR MONTHLY NUTRITION WEBINARS led by registered dietitians, open to all B/SPOKE members"EatLove meets members exactly where they are, providing hyper-personalized nutrition guidance whether they are at home, at the club juice bar, or dining out," says Monique Nadeau, CEO and Co-Founder of EatLove. "We commend B/SPOKE for their leadership in recognizing that nutrition is the essential fuel for any fitness journey. By integrating our Nutrition Intelligenceplatform, we are ensuring that every member has access to tailored clinical-grade recommendations that are as simple to follow as they are easy to access."Members on an 8-class monthly membership and above will receive an activation email within one week of qualifying membership purchase. Monthly dietitian-led nutrition webinars are open to all B/SPOKE members at no additional cost, regardless of membership tier.ABOUT EATLOVEEatLove is a San Francisco-based digital health company on a mission to make personalized nutrition accessible to everyone. Its Nutrition Intelligenceplatform supports healthcare providers, wellness organizations, and individuals worldwide by delivering AI-driven, evidence-based meal recommendations and clinical nutrition guidance tailored to each person’s unique health goals. By incorporating real-time data such as biometrics, dietary preferences, and lifestyle factors, EatLove helps people eat better in a manageable way while promoting overall health, longevity, and supporting chronic condition management. For more information, visit eatlove.is for individual use, or eatlove.is/pro to bring EatLove to your gym, practice or health system.ABOUT B/SPOKE StudiosLaunched in 2014, B/SPOKE Studios is Boston's premier multi-format boutique fitness destination, offering strength training, yoga, pilates, cycling, and recovery classes across five locations. Built on a foundation of community and expert instruction, B/SPOKE creates welcoming, high-performance environments for all fitness levels, and is committed to delivering whole-person wellness to every member. Learn more and book your next class at bspokestudios.com MEDIA CONTACTS:EatLove: Ale Zozos | ale@eatlove.is | 412-260-9634B/SPOKE Studios: Lauren Hoyerman | lhoyerman@bspokestudios.com | 774-392-0877

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.