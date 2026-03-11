The Boxery Shares Guidance on Cardboard Box Selection as Rising Shipping Fees Impact Small Seller Margins

The Boxery shares guidance on how right-sized cardboard boxes can help small e-commerce sellers manage shipping costs as carriers expand dimensional fees.

As shipping fees change, small sellers benefit from looking closely at packaging choices. Selecting the right box size and strength can help control costs while protecting products in transit.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , an online-only U.S. packaging supplier with more than 25 years in business, today published updated guidance for small e-commerce sellers and growing brands confronting higher shipping fees and tighter parcel measurement enforcement. With carriers expanding dimensional and large-package surcharge criteria and rounding practices, the company says carton choice and right-sizing discipline are increasingly linked to profitability for businesses shipping lightweight, bulky items.To browse corrugated options designed for right-sizing across common shipping scenarios, visit https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes For small sellers, packaging can behave like a “silent” cost center: a few inches of excess space may increase billable weight, trigger additional handling fees, or push a shipment into more expensive surcharge brackets. In 2026, multiple industry reports describe changes that make overall cubic size a clearer line in the sand. Supply Chain Dive reported that FedEx expanded its surcharge assessments to include a cubic volume criterion, noting that packages exceeding 10,368 cubic inches can be assessed a dimensional additional handling surcharge, and packages over 17,280 cubic inches (or over 110 pounds) can face an oversize charge; the article also noted UPS adopted similar cubic-size thresholds for handling and large-package surcharges, with published fee ranges that can exceed $300 depending on distance shipped.Measurement policy changes can compound those effects. UPS guidance instructs shippers to round dimensions up to the nearest whole number when measuring packages, which can raise calculated cubic volume and dimensional weight even when the actual product size changes only slightly.“Small sellers usually feel cost increases first, because there is less room to absorb them,” said a spokesperson for The Boxery. “When shipping fees rise, a practical way to protect margin is to reduce wasted space and match box strength to the job—without overpackaging. A well-chosen corrugated box size and grade can prevent paying for unused volume while still reducing damage and returns.”The Boxery’s guidance focuses on three decision points that frequently affect cost-per-order outcomes for small-to-mid-size shippers:- Right-sized cardboard boxes that minimize cubic volume and void fill, reducing the risk of dimensional-weight inflation and volume-based surcharges for low-density shipments.- Appropriate corrugated strength (for example, common ECT-rated options) is selected based on product weight, handling expectations, and stacking needs—helping reduce damage without defaulting to heavier-than-needed materials.- Operational consistency through a curated carton assortment, so packers use the intended box sizes consistently across SKUs rather than reaching for the nearest available carton.Sustainability is also shaping how small businesses evaluate shipping materials. The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) reported that U.S. cardboard (OCC) recycling in 2024 was approximately 69%–74%, with more than 33 million tons of cardboard recycled, underscoring the scale of recovery and reuse across the fiber-based packaging system.The Boxery offers a broad selection of corrugated shipping boxes, including standard-strength cartons (commonly 32 ECT/200# test) and heavier-duty double- and triple-wall options for denser products and longer-distance shipping. The company also carries corrugated mailers and complementary packing supplies intended to help businesses reduce wasted space, improve protection, and streamline packing workflows.Operationally, The Boxery ships from multiple strategically placed U.S. warehouses and offers same-day shipping on qualifying orders placed before 4 pm Eastern Time. The company also offers bulk pricing, wholesale discounts, and a flat-rate freight option for large orders, aimed at helping businesses manage total landed cost as shipping fees fluctuate.For smaller operations managing limited storage and cash flow, The Boxery notes that packaging programs often work best when they balance a tight carton assortment with flexible replenishment. In addition to corrugated boxes, the company offers free shipping on mailers and live support to help sellers make sizing decisions before committing to case quantities.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a U.S.-based, online-only packaging supplier serving businesses and consumers with corrugated boxes, mailers, shipping supplies, and related essentials. With more than 1,000 corrugated box sizes in stock, multiple U.S. warehouses, bulk/wholesale pricing options, and custom printing capabilities, The Boxery supports e-commerce, retail, moving, and commercial shipping needs, emphasizing selection, speed, and practical guidance.

