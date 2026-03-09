District 9’s Elite Youth Archers to Take Center Stage at Roberto Clemente State Park

Archers Team Shot

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sound of arrows hitting targets will echo through Roberto Clemente State Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. From 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM, the Annual District 9 Archery Tournament will see student-athletes step to the line, representing an assembly of youth archers in the district.This high-stakes collaboration between Hidden Gems Archery and District 9 is more than a sporting event; it is a showcase of Bronx resilience. In a borough often underserved by prestige sports, these students have spent months mastering the mental fortitude and technical discipline required for a sport like archery.The 2026 Winter Tournament features a powerhouse lineup of schools ready to defend their rosters and vie for the podium:- Community School 55- PS 70 (The Max)- IS 117 Joseph H. Wade Academies- C.S. 163XAmong the competitors to watch are rising stars like Emmanuel, a recent city-wide trophy 3rd place winner at the Battle of the Boroughs, whose journey from novice to champion embodies the program's mission to uncover hidden gems in every classroom.“At The Max P.S. 70, our archery residencies offer our students a rare combination of focus, discipline, and confidence-building,” said Roxanne Ledda, Principal of PS 70. “It teaches them to quiet distractions, set personal goals, and celebrate progress through practice and perseverance. For our students, this is a moment to see themselves as capable, focused, and powerful.”The sense of pride is shared across the district’s leadership. “Our school community has truly embraced this program,” added Caron Martin, Principal at PS 117. “Watching our students showcase their hard work and precision at this 2nd Annual Tournament has been one of the biggest highlights of our year. They are growing not just as archers, but as young leaders.”The tournament will feature intense individual scoring rounds and a team-based "School with Highest Points" award. As the arrows fly, these students are proving that with the right coaching and a clear line of sight, there is no limit to what a Bronx student can achieve.Event at a Glance- Event: 2nd Annual District 9 Archery Tournament- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026- Time: 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM- Location: Roberto Clemente State Park, Bronx, NY- Atmosphere: Live whistle-command competition, trophy presentations, and school spirit showcases.

