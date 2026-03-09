National Tax Lien Association Announces New Board, Officers, and Advisory Council Ahead of Annual Conference

National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

The NTLA introduces new board directors, officers, and advisory council members as industry leaders prepare to gather for the upcoming annual conference.

NTLA industry leaders collectively invest more than $6 billion annually into local governments through the purchase of delinquent property tax obligations” — Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA), the leading non-profit professional organization representing the tax lien and tax deed investment industry, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, the appointment of new Board officers, and the formation of a new NTLA Advisory Council designed to strengthen governance and long-term industry leadership.

Neil J. Harreveld, Executive Director of Tower Capital Management, LLC, and Mark Laughlin, CEO of NAR Solutions, Inc., have been elected to the NTLA Board of Directors for a three-year term. Their appointments further reinforce the Association’s commitment to ethical leadership, sound governance, and the continued professionalization of the tax lien industry.

New Board Members Bring Decades of Industry Experience

Neil J. Harreveld brings nearly 30 years of experience in tax lien underwriting, acquisition, and portfolio management. Since 1997, he has been directly involved in the underwriting and purchasing of tax lien certificates across 23 states and the District of Columbia, with experience exceeding $8 billion in transactions. His career includes senior leadership roles at Transamerica Business Credit Corporation, American Tax Funding Servicing, LLC, and XSPAND, as well as extensive work structuring multi-year bulk sale transactions for taxing jurisdictions nationwide.

“The NTLA plays a vital role as a trusted voice for integrity and professionalism in our industry,” said Harreveld. “I believe it is both an honor and a responsibility to serve and help advance the Association’s mission for the benefit of its members and the communities they support.”

Mark Laughlin has purchased tax liens since 1996 and oversees all aspects of NAR Solutions, Inc., including lien acquisition, real estate operations, and strategic planning. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Texas School of Law, he has worked closely with local and county officials throughout the country with a consistent focus on transparency, respect, and fair treatment of property owners.

“The NTLA’s Code of Ethics sets the standard for how our industry should operate,” said Laughlin. “The Association plays an essential role in ensuring the long-term viability of tax lien investing, and I am committed to serving the interests of all NTLA members.”

New Officers Appointed to Lead the Association

The NTLA also announced its newly appointed Board officers who will guide the Association during the coming term. Patrick McShane, Managing Director at Capital One, will serve as President. Brenda Flatter, Executive Director of US Tax Deed Solutions, will serve as Vice President. Ted Doman, Senior Vice President at Firstrust Bank, has been elected Treasurer, and Laura McNellis, President of McSully Properties, will serve as Secretary.

Together, these leaders bring extensive experience across financial services, investment management, and real estate operations as the NTLA continues to advance professional standards, promote ethical practices, and support responsible administration of tax lien and tax deed programs nationwide.

Formation of NTLA Advisory Council

To further support its governance structure and intellectual leadership, the NTLA announced the formation of a new Advisory Council comprised of seasoned industry leaders with deep institutional knowledge. The Advisory Council will include John Garzone, CEO of Tower Capital, the Honorable Judge Adam Greenberg of Honig & Greenberg, and Douglas Gale, CEO of Terra Echelon. Collectively, they bring decades of leadership, legal expertise, and advocacy experience to help guide the Association and the industry during a period of rapid growth and evolving public policy.

Leadership During a Pivotal Time for the Industry

These leadership appointments come at a critical moment for the tax lien industry, as recent Supreme Court decisions such as Tyler v. Hennepin County and Pung v. Isabella County continue to influence legal interpretation, public policy discussions, and industry operations nationwide.

The NTLA remains committed to promoting ethical practices, professional standards, and responsible administration through its Bylaws and Code of Ethics, which are publicly available at ntla.org.

NTLA Annual Conference – March 11–13, Fort Lauderdale

All newly elected Board members and appointed officers will be formally sworn in during the NTLA Annual Meeting and Conference, taking place March 11–13 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The conference is the largest gathering of tax lien and tax deed investment professionals in the nation, bringing together investors, government officials, attorneys, and industry leaders who collectively invest more than $6 billion annually into local governments through the purchase of delinquent property tax obligations.

The event will feature discussions on legal developments, market trends, investment strategy, and the future of tax lien and tax deed administration. Industry professionals interested in attending are encouraged to register soon as limited space remains.

For more information about NTLA leadership, governance, or the Annual Conference, visit ntlaconference.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.