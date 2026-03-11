COMBAT VETERANS OF AMERICA LAUNCHES RATEYOURVSO.COM THE FIRST VETERAN-DRIVEN PLATFORM TO GRADE THEIR VSO REPRESENTATIVES

Combat Veterans of America

CVOA launches RateYourVSO.com, the first free veteran-built platform to search, review, and grade VSO representatives nationwide.

CVOA was built on the premise that combat veterans deserve institutions that answer to them, not the other way around. RateYourVSO.com gives every veteran a voice during the claims process.” — Brandon Michael Barron

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Veterans of America (CVOA), a 501(C)19 nonprofit organization, today announced the launch of RateYourVSO.com, the first free, veteran-built platform designed to bring transparency and accountability to the Veteran Service Organization (VSO) accredited representative system.

For too long, veterans navigating disability claims and benefits have had no reliable way to evaluate the quality of their accredited representative. Contact information is frequently outdated, representatives are difficult to identify, and there is no peer-based record of performance. RateYourVSO.com fixes that. Veterans can now search a nationwide VSO database by zip code and service type, leave verified reviews of their representatives, and create a personal account to track every organization they have worked with.

CVOA is calling on veterans nationwide to use the platform, share their experiences, and help build a peer-driven record of VSO performance that serves the entire veteran community. The organization also invites VSO operators to register and engage directly with the veterans they serve. Accountability, properly applied, strengthens the system for everyone.

Veterans and VSO operators can register for a free account, search for VSOs near them, and leave a review at RateYourVSO.com.

###

Combat Veterans of America (CVOA) is a veteran-led organization representing combat-experienced veterans. Operating without rank, hierarchy, or rigid institutional barriers, CVOA builds community, drives advocacy, and develops support structures that reflect the realities of modern military service. CVOA creates space for veterans to engage as equals and work collectively toward solutions that honor their service and strengthen the broader veteran community. Learn more at combatvetsofamerica.org/about.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.